ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

FDA expected to allow Pfizer boosters for 12-15 year olds in the coming days, a source tells CNN

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN’s Tom Foreman...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

FDA plans to allow 12- to 15-year-olds to receive Pfizer boosters

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration is planning to broaden eligibility for coronavirus vaccine booster doses Monday, allowing 12- to 15-year-olds to receive third doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine, according to people familiar with the agency's deliberations. Regulators also plan to allow both adolescents and adults to seek an...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
BGR.com

Critical drug recall: If you take these common meds, call your doctor immediately

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID rapid tests, Instant Pot accessories, more The FDA this week announced two drug recalls for entirely different but nonetheless equally serious reasons. The first recall involves Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets from Viona Pharmaceuticals. This recall stems from the fact that some lots of the drug likely contain a carcinogen known as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). The second drug recall involves lots of Nitroglycerin Lingual Spray and is due to the fact that some units may not properly dispense the medication as intended. The Metformin Hydrochloride drug recall Metformin Hydrochloride is for patients with type...
HEALTH
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Angst over China, Russia lessens chance of US nuke changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House nearly a year ago seemed to herald a historic shift toward less U.S. reliance on nuclear weapons and possibly a shrinking of their numbers. Even an American “no first use” pledge — a promise to never again be the first to use a nuclear weapon — seemed possible.
POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter account banned for good over Covid-19 misinformation

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was permanently banned from Twitter on Sunday after sharing misinformation related to Covid-19.The right-wing Georgia lawmaker has had her account frozen multiple times in the past for spreading various falsehoods related to vaccines and the pandemic. This time, the ban is for good.“We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our Covid-19 misinformation policy. We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy,” a spokesperson for the company told The Independent.A screenshot of Ms Greene’s Twitter account obtained...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

‘No Surprises Act’ Now In Effect, Protects Patients Against Unexpected Medical Charges

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The new year rings in a new law. It’s called the No Surprises Act. It bans most unexpected medical charges from out-of-network providers. It protects patients when they receive treatment from doctors and hospitals that are not in their insurance networks — and that they did not choose. Consumers will be responsible only for their in-network cost-sharing in these situations. Patients will also not be in the middle of billing disputes between providers and insurers. Last month, Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order putting the Pennsylvania Insurance Department in charge of implementing the law in the commonwealth. The governor calls...
HEALTH
CNET

Moderna booster FAQ: COVID shot side effects, vaccine effectiveness, what to know about third dose

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A third of of the US is now boosted with a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or a second of Johnson & Johnson's. All three boosters shots are effective in protecting against hospitalization and death, even from the highly contagious omicron variant. Research released by the UK on Friday continues to underscore the importance of boosters. The UK Health Security Agency's report notes that 20 weeks after the second dose of mRNA vaccines, protection against the omicron variant decreases to only 10%, with a booster, or third dose, bringing protection back up to 90%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
WOOD TV8

Twitter bans Rep. Greene’s personal account for COVID claims

Twitter said Sunday it had banned the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy, the latest strike against the firebrand whose embrace of conspiracy theories has been called “a cancer” for the GOP and led the House to boot her from committees.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

CNN

803K+
Followers
122K+
Post
631M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy