2021 highlights in Q-C sports

In addition to the top 10 sports stories of the year, there were many other highlights during the 2021 calendar year:

Metro/area scene:

Stone wins multiple titles: Bettendorf swimming standout Alex Stone captured individual titles in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles at the state meet in Feburary in Marion. Stone, an Indiana recruit, swam 20.67 seconds to take the 50 and 45.17 in the 100. He also was part of the Bulldogs' runner-up 400 free relay and fourth place 200 free relay.

Muscatine's Ryan Boeding was second to Stone in the 50 free and Davenport Central's Kyle Hopewell placed third in the 100 butterfly.

Bulldogs' terrific trio: Bettendorf had three wrestlers finish on top of the podium at the Class 3A tournament in February in Dustin Bohren (126 pounds), Bradley Hill (220) and Griffin Liddle (285).

Bohren thumped Thurman Christensen of Waukee in the final, 10-2. Hill capped a 31-0 season with a 5-3 win over Luke Walker of Waverly-Shell Rock in the championship bout. Liddle, now part of Iowa's football program, won his second straight title with a 3-1 triumph over Ames' Gabriel Greenlee in the final.

West Liberty's Kobe Simon scored a takedown with 19 seconds left to eke out a 6-4 win in the Class 2A 220-pound final.

Rolling strikes: Louisa-Muscatine's girls bowling team won an unprecedented fifth consecutive Iowa Class 1A state championship this past February. The Falcons finished with a 3,097 total at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo to beat out Camanche for the top spot by 73 pins.

Junior Lily Fischer led the Falcons in the two-game individual series with a 428. Freshman Hannah Andersen had a 425 series and senior Madisyn Gerdts recorded a 403, all finishing in the top 10 of the individual competition.

Davenport Central freshman Brady Krager set a 3A state record with a two-game series of 562 to claim an individual state championship. He rolled a 275 in the first game and then had 10 consecutive strikes en route to a 287.

Davenport North finished second and Central was third in the team competition.

Sigel steps down: After 502 wins spanning a 26-year career, Thom Sigel stepped down from his post as Rock Island boys basketball coach in March.

In his final season with the Rocks, his 20th overall, they were 14-2 and won the unofficial Western Big 6 Conference title with a 12-1 mark. It was the 10th league title during his tenure.

He led Rock Island to a state championship in 2011 and is second all-time with 146 wins in Big 6 play, trailing only his predecessor, Duncan Reid.

Streak buster: The United Township football program ended a 47-game Western Big 6 Conference losing streak with a 49-36 win over Moline at the Soule Bowl in April. It was the first league win for the Panthers since beating Rock Island on Sept. 23, 2011, a span of 3,479 days.

The Panthers finished the season, which was moved from the fall of 2020 to the spring of 2021 because of COVID-19, with a dramatic 47-44 win over fifth-ranked Sterling. Coach Nick Welch's program closed the abbreviated season 4-2, but no postseason was contested.

Tailback Cayne Smith was the catalyst for the Panthers, rushing for 1,428 yards and 21 touchdowns in earning all-state honors.

Spartans, Rebels shine on blue oval: Pleasant Valley and Northeast came home from the Iowa girls' state track & field meet in May with runner-up trophies.

Spurred by wins from Emily Wood (400 hurdles), Riley Vice (shot put) and the school's first 400 relay title in more than 35 years, PV finished second in 4A with 57 points. Malayna Albertson, Harmony Creasey and Kora Ruff joined Wood on the winning relay.

Northeast, which had only five girls compete, was second in 2A with 49 points. Iowa recruit Ellie Rickertsen captured titles in the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles along with running on the Rebels' winning 400 relay that set a state record in 49.29. Paige Holst, Neveah Hildebrandt and Madison Tarr joined Rickertsen.

Thanks to a 56-second split from anchor Laney Fitzpatrick, Davenport Assumption won the 3A 1,600 relay at state.

The Northeast boys won the 2A 3,200 relay title in 8:15.69 with the quartet of Jace Rathje, Thomas Machande, Carter Jargo and Caleb Gruhn.

Vogler is golden: Rivermont Collegiate student and Bettendorf High School golf standout Shannyn Vogler rallied from a five-shot deficit to win the Iowa Class 4A state championship at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny.

Vogler, who signed a national letter of intent with Iowa in November, played the last 14 holes of the tournament in 5-under par to win medalist honors by four strokes over Newton's Rylee Heryford. Vogler is Bettendorf's fourth individual state champion in girls golf, the first since Amanda Mapley in 1998.

Pleasant Valley finished second in the team race and Bettendorf was third.

Knights capture soccer crown: Even in a season where it suffered five regular-season losses and lost multiple players to season-ending injuries, the Assumption girls soccer program still finished on top.

Sam Scodeller scored two goals and the defense recorded its fifth clean sheet of the postseason as top-ranked Assumption stymied sixth-ranked Des Moines Christian 2-0 in the Iowa Class 1A state championship match at the Cownie Soccer Complex in June.

It was the fifth straight championship for the Knights and the ninth in the last 10 contested state soccer tournaments. Jade Jackson was named captain of the all-tournament team.

Leafs bring home runner-up trophy: The Geneseo girls track & field team placed second at the IHSA Class 2A state meet with 60 points. Coach Kyle Morey's team won state titles in the high jump, 800 and 1,600 relays.

Annie Wirth took the high jump with a leap of 5-5 and was on both victorious relay teams along with a second-place finish in the long jump.

Ali Rapps anchored both winning relays and had top-three finishes in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, respectively.

Sherrard's Mattie Kindelsperger captured an IHSA 1A state title in the 3,200 in 11:19.93.

Boys track & field surprises: In just his first season of track & field, Moline's Rob Pulliam came home from the IHSA state meet with a gold medal. Pulliam cleared 6 feet, 9 inches to take the Class 3A high jump on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston, Ill.

Pulliam won the high jump at every meet he participated in during the spring season. It was the first individual state track & field title for the Maroons since 1989.

Rock Island senior Samson Shukuru, who came into the state meet seeded 23rd in the long jump after sectionals, soared 22 feet, 11 1/2 inches to claim the 3A championship. It was Rocky's first long jump title since James Holland in 1943.

Three's company: Moline High School had three wrestlers claim 3A state titles at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state tournament in Springfield in late June.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IHSA pushed wrestling season back to late spring and did not offer a state series for wrestling. The IWCOA stepped in to provide one for wrestlers.

Kole Brower (132 pounds), Noah Tapia (138) and DeAnthony Parker (182) won titles for the Maroons. Brower and Parker finished the spring season unbeaten.

In Class 1A, Alleman's Jack Patting and West Carroll's Ethen Doty came home with championships. Patting won the 170-pound division with a second-period fall, and Doty took first at 132 with a 7-6 finals win over Arojae Hart of Murphysboro.

Rock Island Post 200 claims title: For the first time in 10 years, the Rock Island Post 200 won an Illinois Legion state baseball championship.

Post 200 beat Barrington Post 158 10-0 in six innings at the Carl Gruber Sports Complex in Tilton. It was the first state crown for a local team since Moline Post 246 captured the 2012 Illinois state championship.

The squad played in the Great Lakes Regional in Morgantown, W. Va., but lost both games. It finished the season with a 26-5 record.

Davenport team nearly makes World Series: The Davenport Southeast Little League All-Stars won an Iowa state championship in late July and won multiple games at the Midwest Regional in Whitestown, Ind.

The Southeast Little League, a 12U team, fielded 35 teams and provided playing opportunities for 418 youths who live in southeast Davenport and the entire cities of Bettendorf and LeClaire.

The team was one win from the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., but lost to Hastings (Neb.) 2-1 in the consolation final in the reginal final.

'King of the Rock': Davenport's Michael Dittmer made Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix history on Labor Day weekend, becoming the first winner of the Briggs 206 King of the Rock race in downtown Rock Island.

Dittmer also earned the ninth Rock of his Rock Island Grand Prix career and his first in seven years by winning the Briggs 206 Heavy 2.

Breakthrough moment: Powered by meet medalist Tommy Potter's 5-under 66, the Moline boys golf team finished tied for second at an IHSA Class 3A sectional to punch its first state tournament trip in 25 years at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.

Spartans second again: The Pleasant Valley boys golf team received top-10 individual finishes from Nathan Tillman and Sam Johnson to place second at the Class 4A state golf meet in Cedar Falls.

The Spartans finished with a two-day total of 614, 18 shots behind champion Cedar Falls. In the past four years, PV has three runner-up finishes and one third-place trophy.

Hall bags a title: Rockridge golfer Drew Hall went out a champion. Hall became the program's first state champion in more than 20 years with an IHSA 1A championship at Prairie Vista Golf Course. Hall shot even par over 36 holes to finish two strokes in front of Vandalia's Chase Laack.

Storm are back and winning: After more than 575 days without hockey in the Quad-Cities, the Storm returned to the ice on Oct. 15 against Evansville at the TaxSlayer Center.

While the opener didn't go as planned — a 5-3 loss to the Thunderbolts — it has been a remarkable start to the season for Quad City.

It ran off 10 straight wins at one point in October and November and has a 15-2-2-3 record heading into a New Year's Eve game. The Storm are in second place in the Southern Professional Hockey League behind Huntsville.

Championship runs: Nearly 25 years to the day after her father, Tait, won an individual state cross country title, Calamus-Wheatland freshman Noelle Steines did the same.

Steines established a Class 1A state meet record in Fort Dodge, covering the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 20.91 seconds. She broke the previous mark by around 16 seconds and is the school’s first girls’ state champion in cross country.

The Tipton boys won the 2A state team title for the third time in four years. The Tigers had five runners place in the top 30 overall to close with 60 points -- 41 clear of runner-up Danville-New London.

In 4A, the Pleasant Valley girls earned a runner-up trophy, the program's best finish in eight years.

New team in town: St. Ambrose made its debut as a wrestling program on the first day of November against Augustana College. In an intense dual between the two Quad-Cities collegiate programs at Lee Lohman Arena, the Fighting Bees prevailed 24-23.

St. Ambrose is competing in the Heart of American Conference for wrestling, a league led by a Grand View program that has won nine of the last 10 NAIA national championships.

Dominant performance: West Liberty volleyball team's came one win shy of its first state title, but the Comets left quite an impression.

Led by all-tournament team captain Macy Daufeldt, the Comets matched their best finish in school history with 39 wins and a 3A runner-up trophy. West Delaware beat West Liberty in four sets in the finale.

Daufeldt was exceptional in the three matches, finishing with 91 kills in the tournament. She had a state tournament record 37 kills in a semifinal win over top-ranked Davenport Assumption and finished with 1,819 for her career.

Oh, so close: Easton Valley finished as the state runner-up in eight-player football, the first time the school had reached a championship game.

The River Hawks dropped a heart-stopping, back-and-forth game with CAM (Anita) 42-40 in the title game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Coach Tony Johnson's squad finished the season with a 12-1 mark after beating Dunkerton, English Valleys, Kee High and Remsen St. Mary's in the playoffs.

Quarterback Conor Gruver threw for 3,255 yards and 56 touchdowns to lead a River Hawks offense which averaged 60 points per game.

College scene

Illini win championship: The Illinois men's basketball team celebrated its first Big Ten tournament title since 2005 with a 91-88 overtime victory over ninth-ranked Ohio State.

It earned Illinois a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, but coach Brad Underwood's team was knocked off in the Round of 32 by Loyola Chicago. The Illini had a pair of All-Americans in Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn from a 24-7 season.

How sweet it is: Behind heralded freshman Caitlin Clark, the Iowa women's basketball team reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. The Hawkeyes closed the season 20-10 following a 92-72 loss to UConn in a regional semifinal in San Antonio.

Clark was named the national co-freshman of the year by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association, the first player in the 47-year history of the Hawkeye program to earn national freshman of the year recognition from any organization.

Back on top: Iowa returned to the top of college wrestling with its first NCAA team championship since 2010 and 24th in program history. The Hawkeyes finished with 129 points to outdistance themselves from Penn State (113.5) and Oklahoma State (99.5).

Spencer Lee won his third national title and revealed afterward he was wrestling with a torn anterior cruciate ligament throughout the tournament.

Iowa State's David Carr joined Lee as a national champion with a title at 157 pounds. The title for Carr came 40 years after his father, Nate, won the first of three NCAA crowns for the Cyclones.

Clean sweep: Iowa center Luka Garza won every prestigious national award after a second straight All-American season. Most significantly, Garza won the Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy as college basketball's best player for the 2020-21 season.

Garza, a second-round draft pick of the Detroit Pistons, averaged 24.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. He finished his career as Iowa's all-time leading scorer and is seventh in Big Ten history with 2,306 points.

Two teams, one location: The Iowa and Iowa State football teams learned their bowl destinations.

Iowa, which reached the Big Ten championship game after 10 regular-season wins, was selected to play in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 in Orlando.

Iowa State, which started the season in the nation's top 10 but finished the regular season 7-5, settled for a spot in the Cheez-It Bowl against Clemson in Orlando.

Hawkeye center Tyler Linderbaum was named a consensus All-American and captured the Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center.

Iowa State All-American tailback Breece Hall, who set a new NCAA FBS record by rushing for at least one touchdown in 24 consecutive games, announced he was leaving school to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

12-and-oh: The Iowa State men's basketball team won two games a year ago. A new coach and an influx of transfers has changed the direction of the program.

T.J. Otzelberger has the Cyclones off to a 12-0 start and ranked eighth in the country heading into Saturday's New Year's Day showdown with top-ranked Baylor.

Iowa State clobbered Iowa 73-53 at Hilton Coliseum on Dec. 9 to end a three-game losing streak to its instate rival.