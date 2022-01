IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Salt Lake City, Utah is accused of trying to traffic meth after the Iredell County Sheriff's Office arrested him in December 2021. Deputies say 25-year-old Daniel Gallardo had about 17 pounds of meth on his person when he was arrested on Dec. 22 along I-77. The sheriff's office worked with a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) team based out of Charlotte as part of an ongoing joint investigation. According to deputies, Gallardo was trafficking the meth for a Mexican organization that was operating within the U.S.

IREDELL COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO