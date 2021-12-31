NWA’s 2021 Year In Review Special Is Online

– As previously reported, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter yesterday regarding comments made by former AEW wrestler Big Swole, who discussed her exit from the company, citing a lack of structure and diversity in the company for why she decided to leave and not renew her contract. After Swole’s podcast comments were made public, Tony Khan wrote on Twitter, “I let Swole’s contract expire as I felt her wrestling wasn’t good enough.” Khan’s comments have drawn a lot of attention and buzz across the internet in social media, with many wrestlers and wrestling talents weighing in.
