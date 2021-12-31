ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWA’s 2021 Year In Review Special Is Online

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NWA is airing their 2021 Year in Review special today,...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

411mania.com

Big Swole Says She Left AEW Due to a Lack of Structure & Diversity, Tony Khan Responds

Big Swole recently discussed her reasons for exiting AEW, citing concerns about the lack of structure and diversity in the company which led to Tony Khan responding. As you may recall, Swole exited the company at the end of November with reports stating that both sides chose not to renew the deal. Swole recently discussed her time in the company on her podcast the Callin Show, and you can see some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Day 1 Kickoff Show Now Online, Will Feature Tag Team Match

WWE has posted the Kickoff Show for Day 1 online, which will include Cesaro & Ricochet vs. Ridge Holland & Sheamus. The show features previews of all the matches on the show. You can watch below. Our live coverage of the PPV can be found here.
WWE
nwahomepage.com

411mania.com

Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this week’s ‘New Year’s Smash’ edition of AEW Dynamite was down in viewers from the week before, with 975,000. It was steady in the 18-49 demographic, just slightly above last week with a 0.37 rating (485,000 viewers). The Wresting Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for the show, including a look at the individual quarter-hours. The show had a 0.19 in 18-34.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Possible Spoiler For WWE Day 1 PPV Tonight, Note On Who Is In Atlanta

PWInsider reports that Gable Steveson is in Altanta ahead of tonight’s WWE Day 1 PPV. He recently signed with the company on the RAW brand and has been training for his in-ring debut. There’s no word on if he’ll actually appear on the show or not. His...
WWE
411mania.com

More Wrestlers & AEW Talents React to Tony Khan & Big Swole’s Comments

– As previously reported, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter yesterday regarding comments made by former AEW wrestler Big Swole, who discussed her exit from the company, citing a lack of structure and diversity in the company for why she decided to leave and not renew her contract. After Swole’s podcast comments were made public, Tony Khan wrote on Twitter, “I let Swole’s contract expire as I felt her wrestling wasn’t good enough.” Khan’s comments have drawn a lot of attention and buzz across the internet in social media, with many wrestlers and wrestling talents weighing in.
WWE
