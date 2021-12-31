NWA’s 2021 Year In Review Special Is Online

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale. December 31 is the last day to apply for the winter cycle of Fayetteville Film Fest Micheaux Award. The Micheaux Award and Film Lab are designed to support and encourage creation of Arkansas-based projects from black, indigenous and filmmakers of color. Fayetteville film fest will distribute up to $4,000 in this cycle. Awards will be distributed to 2 to 3 film projects per cycle with no single application receiving more than $1,500.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO