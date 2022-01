Wedding bells? Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend, Cole Tucker, are going strong, but whether they will get engaged is still up in the air. “They are very in love. They have gotten to the point of their relationship where they have gotten serious and are committed to each other,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “However, Vanessa is also committed to her career and not in that headspace right now where she’s focusing on marriage.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO