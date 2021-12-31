ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

PM hails vaccination effort for ‘incomparably better’ New Year’s Eve

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson said the vaccine rollout was the reason the country had been able to stay as open as it had. Boris Johnson has said the UK is in an “incomparably better” position than this time last year as he used a New Year’s message to announce the country had met...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

New self-isolation rules: How long do I need to quarantine for after a positive Covid test?

In the latest revisions to England’s rules for combatting the coronavirus, Boris Johnson’s government this week cut the self-isolation period required of those who have tested positive for the virus from 10 days to seven in the event that they subsequently test negative twice.That means that if an infected person can show a negative lateral flow result on day six and seven of quarantine, they are free to stop there rather than continue for the previously-mandatory three days.Those who do end their quarantine after seven days are still advised to avoid other people likely to be vulnerable, shun crowded...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Tony Blair called unvaccinated people ‘idiots’ and it has sparked a debate

Former prime minister Tony Blair said he was “a little too undiplomatic” after he called unvaccinated people “idiots” during an interview yesterday.The former Labour leader appeared to row back on remarks he had made in an interview with Times Radio on Wednesday morning, as he spoke about encouraging vaccine take-up.The interviews follow current prime minister Boris Johnson ruling out restrictions in England before Christmas. It also comes after the news that the self-isolation period for fully vaccinated people who catch the virus will be cut from ten days to seven if they receive negative lateral flow results on day...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brexit forces British student to spend Christmas and New Year in Madrid

A British student is spending the festive season in Spain rather than with family – because Spanish red tape combined with Brexit means she cannot leave the country while her visa is processed.Lucy Taylor, 21, from East Sussex, is a Warwick University student on her year abroad. Until 2021 she would have been able to spend the academic year in Spain without formality.But since the Brexit transition phase ended a year ago, British students require visas to study in any of the 27 European Union nations.Ms Taylor applied for her visa for Spain in June – one of a mountain...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
AFP

Tony Blair and Covid officials receive knighthoods

Queen Elizabeth II on Friday announced a knighthood for former prime minister Tony Blair, while the traditional New Year's Honours also decorated officials who  spearheaded Britain's fight against Covid-19. The Queen personally appointed Blair as Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the most senior order of knighthood. She previously knighted former Conservative prime minister John Major in this way in 2005. Blair, now 68, defeated Major with a landslide Labour victory in 1997 and spent a decade in office.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

PM vows to ‘go further and faster’ to bring Brexit benefits as disruption feared

Boris Johnson has vowed to “maximise the benefits of Brexit” in 2022 as consumers were warned to brace for fresh disruption due to new rules coming into play.The Prime Minister marking a year since the post-Brexit free trade deal with the European Union came into force, said the Government would “go further and faster” to take advantage of the “enormous potential that our new freedoms bring” in the new year.But it comes as January 1 ushers in new barriers to trade with the bloc, with rules stating that importers must make a full customs declaration on goods entering the...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Economy#Uk#Omicron#European
Telegraph

Nicola Sturgeon under fire over Scotland's 'draconian' Covid restrictions

Angry Scots have lashed out at Nicola Sturgeon's Government over being forced to continue self-isolating for 10 days if they catch Covid, amid growing pressure on her to quickly follow England's change to seven days. People took to social media to vent their fury over the Scottish Government's failure to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brexit poll: One year on, voters believe leaving EU has harmed UK’s interests

One year to the day since the UK left the European Union’s economic structures, the people of Britain believe Brexit has done the country more harm than good, according to a new poll.The exclusive Savanta survey for The Independent reveals that, on issues ranging from the economy to red tape to Britain’s ability to control its borders, more voters believe Brexit has worsened the UK’s position than improved it.Almost six out of 10 (57 per cent) believe Boris Johnson lied to them about what Brexit would be like during the bitter referendum campaign of 2016.And by a clear margin, they said that the...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Thousands head out to ring in new year in England as Covid restrictions leave celebrations muted elsewhere

Thousands of revellers headed out to ring in the new year in England, while Covid restrictions left celebrations more muted elsewhere in the UK.Partygoers descended on city centres in their droves to enjoy the mildest New Year’s Eve on record, with temperatures hitting more than 15C in some parts.London’s annual fireworks display was cancelled for the second year running becauee of rising coronavirus cases, but a smaller display with drones was broadcast at midnight near the city’s landmarks.The BBC broadcast of the event featured Hamilton actor Giles Terera performing a poem by Thomas Roberts reflecting on the country’s recent achievements.Across...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Trust broken with the EU in row over Northern Ireland Protocol – Sefcovic

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said a compromise can still be found. “London has breached a great deal of trust” with Europe, the bloc’s chief negotiator has claimed. European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic told German news website Der Spiegel that problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Independent

Tory ‘chaos’ in Downing Street holding back the party in Scotland, ex-MP says

A former Scottish Conservative chairman has complained that the “continuing chaos in Downing Street” is “holding back” the party’s prospects in Scotland and could lose them seats in this year’s council elections.Peter Duncan said that “anxious Scots Tory councillors” were now “contemplating a campaign where they feel like the fall guys for Downing Street incompetence”.Adding that the Tories had been hit by a “devastating sequence of disastrous missteps” over the autumn, he argued that the formation of a separate Scottish party was now “much more likely”.Mr Duncan, who was Scotland’s only Tory MP between 2001 and 2005, spoke out after former...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

PM urges people to get vaccinated ahead of New Year celebrations

Boris Johnson said the vaccination campaign had allowed England to maintain its current level of coronavirus controls. Boris Johnson has urged the public to enjoy New Year celebrations in a “cautious and sensible way” as he continued to drive forward the Covid-19 vaccination programme. The Prime Minister encouraged...
WORLD
The Independent

2021: How an ‘amazing’ year went from hope to despair for Boris Johnson

As he sat down to write his New Year’s message to the nation 12 months ago, Boris Johnson was in ebullient mood.Like millions of Britons, the PM was relieved to put a miserable 2020 behind him and welcome a year which must surely be better.Johnson was brimming with confidence. The nation was an “an amazing moment”, with “the end of the journey” of coronavirus nearing and “global Britain” ready to seize the opportunities of Brexit with both hands.Looking back from the end of the year - with the UK braced for a fresh wave of deaths and restrictions from Omicron,...
INDIA
The Independent

Covid news - live: UK hits record daily cases as New Year’s Eve celebrations go ahead in England

Regular boosters may be needed to maintain sufficient levels of immunity to fight off Covid through 2022, a virologist has predicted.Professor Andrew Easton, of the University of Warwick, said while any new curbs to tackle the spread of the virus would likely be short-lived, the vaccine programme is probably here to stay.Speaking to Sky News, he said: “I think it’s very likely the protection offered by boosters is going to be short lived. We’re in a situation now where getting regular vaccines will be what allows us to go about our normal lives.”Elsewhere, an estimated 2.3 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending 23 December, up from 1.4 million in the week to 1 December, which was the highest number since autumn 2020, the Office for National Statistics said. Read More Omicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantAnti-vaxxers storm Covid testing centre and trash equipment in ‘disgraceful’ protestChanges made to PCR testing guidance amid record demand
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy