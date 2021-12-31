ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

A tip for getting a COVID-19 test: Skip Tropical Park for less busy sites in Miami-Dade

By Douglas Hanks
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumberto Rumayor works security at Miami-Dade County’s busiest COVID-19 testing site, a drive-thru where waits topped three hours during the pre-Christmas rush for lab results on a virus setting new records on infection rates. He saw people wait so long their cars ran out of gas, and had...

www.miamiherald.com

BOCANEWSNOW

COVID FLORIDA: At Least 27 Die On New Year’s Day As Hospital Admissions Rise

Palm Beach County Mask Mandate Returns On Monday. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The start of 2022 is looking lot like 2021 and 2020. Florida reported 27 hospital deaths on New Year’s Day from COVD-19, with 1,625 adult COVID-19 hospital admissions and 92 pediatric […] The article COVID FLORIDA: At Least 27 Die On New Year’s Day As Hospital Admissions Rise appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade, Broward Hospitals Welcome First Babies Of 2022

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida hospitals welcomed their first babies of 2022. Jackson Health System welcomed Bay Milan Enrique Figueredo was born at 12:02 a.m. on January 1st at The Women’s Hospital at Jackson Memorial, becoming Jackson Health System’s first New Year’s baby in 2022. The baby boy weighed eight pounds, and three ounces, and is 19.5 inches long. Jackson Health announces first birth of 2022. (CBS4) “We want to congratulate his parents, Deysi Juarez and Manuel Figueredo, for welcoming their fourth child.” Baby Milan and mom are doing great, hospital officials said. Broward Health welcomed A’zuri Wallace, a 6 pounds, 11 ounces baby girl, who was born at Broward Health Coral Springs at 12:01 a.m. Her parents, Soyeni Medley and Philemon Wallace of Margate were excited to welcome A’zuri to the family! A’zuri nicknamed “Zuri” has two older brothers. A’zuri Wallace was Broward’s first baby of 2022 (CBS4) “We were calling everyone saying, Happy New Year, Zuri is here,” said mom, Soyeni.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID surge shuts down baby delivery unit at Fort Lauderdale hospital

Expectant mothers hoping to deliver their babies at Holy Cross Health in the coming days will have to find another hospital thanks to the pandemic. The Fort Lauderdale hospital was forced to temporarily close its Labor and Delivery Unit due to a surge in coronavirus cases among staff, hospital spokeswoman Christine Walker confirmed on Sunday. “People are out sick due to the surge in COVID ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Sunset, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Government
Miami-dade County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

Districts Distribute At-Home COVID Tests Ahead Of Schools Reopening

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As children all over South Florida prepare to head back to school from winter break, COVID infection cases are skyrocketing. But both Broward and Miami-Dade school districts are trying to make things a little safer and ensure their employees knows their status. “We will be given out test kits for teachers today and this coming week we will actually be distributing these test kids to parents,” said Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. He adds they are not taking any chances and instead preparing for the first day back to school by making sure they reopen with as little impact from the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Amid Complaints About DeSantis Being “Absent” With Omicron Spike, Florida Numbers Are Much Better Than Blue States

As 2021 ended, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was under attack for allegedly being missing in action as COVID-19 enveloped the state. Left-wingers like Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, and even U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York felt compelled to bash the Republican governor. Critics on social media claimed DeSantis was absent while the state was in “crisis” or “on fire.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade, Broward Schools Distributed Covid-19 Testing Kits for Staff Sunday

Students return to school Monday during a time where Covid-19 continues to surge in South Florida. 10,000 at-home test kits were handed out to teachers and staff in Miami-Dade at five locations. Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was helping hand out the tests at Miami Senior High School. Some teachers say...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Pair of rare bald eagles hatch in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two cute little eaglets have hatched in South Florida. Sunday morning the second tiny eagle entered the world after the first baby hatched Saturday night. In the past, bald eagles Rita and Ron, named after wildlife expert Ron Magill and his wife, have had limited...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Person
Mark Mckinney
BOCANEWSNOW

URGENT: Local Hospitals Say Stay Away If You’re Seeking COVID Test

Here Is A List Of Every COVID-19 Testing Site In Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Health for Palm Beach County and area hospitals are urging residents and visitors to stay away from hospitals if you are seeking […] The article URGENT: Local Hospitals Say Stay Away If You’re Seeking COVID Test appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
#Covid#Tropical Park#Omicron
BOCANEWSNOW

CRITICAL COVID: Bad Start To 2022 For Palm Beach County

At Least 41 Died In Florida On Friday From COVID-19. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Kinsa HealthWeather just elevated Palm Beach County to its highest level possible for COVID-19 spread. The area has not registered a “99” or “critical” since the peak of the […] The article CRITICAL COVID: Bad Start To 2022 For Palm Beach County appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UNMITIGATED DISASTER: PALM BEACH COUNTY POSITIVITY NOW 26-PERCENT

COVID SPREAD OUT OF CONTROL. FLORIDA ADDS 58,013 CASES IN ONE DAY! BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County’s COVID-19 spread is seemingly out of control. The CDC reports that the area’s seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 26.1 percent, we believe this […] The article UNMITIGATED DISASTER: PALM BEACH COUNTY POSITIVITY NOW 26-PERCENT appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

More COVID Testing Sites To Open In Broward Starting Monday

TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – Four more COVID testing sites are slated to open in Broward this week. On Monday, Mullins Park will begin offering COVID-19 testing. That runs Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Tuesday, testing will be available at the Tamarac Sports Complex and Lauderhill Sports Park. They will open at 9 a.m. and 8 a.m. respectively. And on Thursday, testing will be offered at the Miramar Youth Enrichment Center. That starts at 7 a.m. If you need to find a testing site near you, click here.
TAMARAC, FL
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade testing sites to be open on New Year’s Day

(WSVN) - COVID testing sites in Miami-Dade are open on this New Year’s Day for those who want to get tested as the omicron variant continues to spread across South Florida. Testing sites in Miami-Dade that are open on New Year’s Day are Tropical Park, South Dade Government Center, and Miami-Dade College North. The Islamic Center of Greater Miami also opened a temporary COVID PCR testing site. These locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

COVID Home Rapid Kits Are Available at These Broward County Locations

Broward County will be distributing COVID-19 home rapid test kits, while supplies last, beginning Thursday, December 30. With over 47,000 new COVID-19 cases across Florida, these figures are the highest since the pandemic began. Test kits will be distributed from the drive-through, curbside service lanes outside nine-county libraries. Residents who...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Florida reports 56,865 new COVID cases, positivity rate continues to soar

After days of record-breaking COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State, Florida reported 56,865 new cases on Saturday and the positivity rates in South Florida continue to soar. According to the latest figures released, both Miami-Dade and Broward counties have positivity rates of 30%. Public health experts don’t consider the virus...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Broward will soon offer free at-home rapid test kits at libraries. Here’s where to get one

Broward County is gearing up to offer at-home COVID rapid test kits to its residents at local libraries as cases proliferate across South Florida. Beginning Thursday, a limited supply of kits will be given to people who can show proof of Broward County residency, the county said in a release Wednesday. The tests will be distributed outside nine public libraries and are expected to go rapidly.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

