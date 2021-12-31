Seasonal depression, what is it?

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Temperatures continue to drop around Siouxland which means some find themselves struggling with their mental health.

The Mayo Clinic has reported that around three million Americans suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder each year and its effects occur around the same time, in the winter season when outdoor time is limited.

Heartland Counseling provides psychotherapy and telehealth services and a therapist explains some of the tell-tale symptoms.

“Because of the less sunlight, people might become more depressed, might sleep more, become more irritable, might have some systematic complaints like just aches and pains, things like that, and just lower interest in what they would normally do,”

Experts recommend light therapy and more vitamin D intake as other ways to help seasonal depression besides talking to their doctor.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.