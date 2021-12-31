ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Seasonal depression, what is it?

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lDQPe_0dZUolbK00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Temperatures continue to drop around Siouxland which means some find themselves struggling with their mental health.

The Mayo Clinic has reported that around three million Americans suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder each year and its effects occur around the same time, in the winter season when outdoor time is limited.

How the holiday season impacts local blood drives

Heartland Counseling provides psychotherapy and telehealth services and a therapist explains some of the tell-tale symptoms.

“Because of the less sunlight, people might become more depressed, might sleep more, become more irritable, might have some systematic complaints like just aches and pains, things like that, and just lower interest in what they would normally do,”

Experts recommend light therapy and more vitamin D intake as other ways to help seasonal depression besides talking to their doctor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Health
Sioux City, IA
Health
KCAU 9 News

January 1st: Frigid start to the new year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Happy New Year! A snow disturbance will clip southern Siouxland and drop a couple inches of snow where a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted. Heavier totals are favored near Des Moines and Omaha (4 to 6 inches), so be careful and plan ahead if you’re planning on traveling that […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Weather#Vitamin D#The Mayo Clinic#Americans#Heartland Counseling#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
KCAU 9 News

Ready to exercise more in the new year? Here are 6 recommendations

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to work out more in 2022 Is exercising more one of your New Year’s resolutions? There’s no need to wait until 2022 to start a new fitness journey. If you invest in exercise gear now, you can hit the ground running by January 1, perhaps […]
WORKOUTS
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

1K+
Followers
594
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy