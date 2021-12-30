Afghan women now prevented from travel without male escort

Isn’t it time we stopped pretending there is nothing this rich country can do to get more of our people out of Afghanistan? I refer to the thousands of Afghans who risked their lives for our country and what it supposedly stands for, whom we have now left to the tender mercies of the Taliban. How hard can it be for Congress to appropriate enough money to light a fire under the State Department so that all our people with special immigrant visas are not left forever in Kabul? How demanding would it be to double the number of people we took in under humanitarian parole? We took in 130,000 Vietnamese that way, and yet only 70,000 Afghans have been so fortunate. Further, why not triple the number of flights in and out of Kabul? We know how to do it. And, if we are going to feed millions of Afghans this winter — as we should — why can’t this country lean on the Taliban to let our people go?

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 13 DAYS AGO