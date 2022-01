More than 100 experts have called for the first new osteoporosis drug in decades to be recommended for use in England and Wales In a joint letter published in the Sunday Times NHS clinicians called on the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) to repeal its decision not to recommend Romosozumab for people suffering with a severe form of the disease.Romosozumab has already been approved for use in Scotland, Northern Ireland and much of Europe.The drug induces new bone formation and reduces the risk of fracture in patients suffering with osteoporosis, which disproportionately affects women.In the letter,...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO