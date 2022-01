Towards high volatility. Analysts at Natixis explain why there will be high volatility in inflation, real interest rates and stock market indices (low and higher frequency). “During the energy transition, it will be very difficult to lower fossil fuel production and consumption at the same time. The mismatch, which then occurs regularly, between fossil fuel supply and demand, will lead to high volatility in energy prices, leading to high volatility in inflation.”

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO