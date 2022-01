The EURUSD pair tilted upwards on Monday after the latest manufacturing PMI data from the Eurozone. The data showed that the bloc’s manufacturing sector did well in December even as concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic remained. In Italy, the PMI rose to 62.0 while in Germany, it rose to 57.4. In the Eurozone, the overall manufacturing PMI was at 58.0. The pair has been in a tight range recently as investors price in a divergence between the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB). While the Fed has hinted that it will hike rates this year, the ECB expects to maintain its quantitative easing policies.

