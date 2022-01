Today’s savvy consumers want to know more. The people who buy, sell, and eat pork want to know that pig farmers share their values and are committed to sustainability. They want to know things like, “What are we doing with the manure, how are we planted on the land, and how much carbon is that saving? And that’s just the starting point of what we can prove to the consumers,” says Missouri farmer Scott Phillips, a member of the National Pork Board who owns and operates a farrow-to-finish operation that markets 54,000 pigs annually. He also grows corn and soybeans.

