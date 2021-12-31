How to help those impacted by the Marshall Fire
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Here are ways to help after fires in Boulder County destroyed hundreds of homes and forced the evacuations of tens of thousands of people.
The Boulder Office of Emergency Management urges people to keep the emergency phone lines clear while the emergency is active.Live updates: 1,600 acre fire destroys hundreds of buildings in superior
Donate goods or services
If you have donations of goods, services or money, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management asks you to fill out this form with what is available to offer.
Follow the YMCA of Northern Colorado for updates on what supplies are needed at their shelter for evacuated animals. Needs may include blankets, pillows and dog and cat food.
Offer shelter
Boulder OEM asks anyone who is able to offer shelter to people displaced to sign up to be a vetted host at Airbnb.com . The Airbnb Open Homes Program will alert you if your shelter is needed.
Donate money
- The Salvation Army has a link for those who wish to donate money.
- Donate money to the American Red Cross by texting “REDCROSS” to 90999, which will benefit local chapters responding to the fires.
- The Community Foundation of Boulder County has set up a fund for people who want to donate. The funds will help officials respond to both immediate and long-term needs related to the fire. Donate at the Boulder County Wildfire Fund .
- JEWISHcolorado launched a relief fund for relief efforts for those impacted by the fires. Donations are accepted here .
- The Colorado Police Officers Fund has started a special collection to help law enforcement officers and their families that have been impacted by the fire. Several officers lost their homes while working to help evacuate others. Donations can be made securely through PayPal.
- GoFundMe is curating fundraisers that have been verified by it’s trust and safety team in one place. Colorado Wildfire Fundraisers GoFundMe .
- The Archdioces of Denver is making a donation of $250,000 in addition to money collected during services. You can also make an online donation here .
FOX31 will continue to update this list as more opportunities to help are made available.
