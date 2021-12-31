How to help those impacted by the Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Here are ways to help after fires in Boulder County destroyed hundreds of homes and forced the evacuations of tens of thousands of people.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management urges people to keep the emergency phone lines clear while the emergency is active.

Donate goods or services

If you have donations of goods, services or money, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management asks you to fill out this form with what is available to offer.

Follow the YMCA of Northern Colorado for updates on what supplies are needed at their shelter for evacuated animals. Needs may include blankets, pillows and dog and cat food.

Offer shelter

Boulder OEM asks anyone who is able to offer shelter to people displaced to sign up to be a vetted host at Airbnb.com . The Airbnb Open Homes Program will alert you if your shelter is needed.

Donate money

FOX31 will continue to update this list as more opportunities to help are made available.

