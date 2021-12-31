ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders' Carl Nassib: Shifts to COVID list

Nassib (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday....

Silver Minings: Bryan Edwards activated, Carl Nassib and Jordan Simmons on COVID-19 list

The Las Vegas Raiders are about to play one of their most important games in recent history on Sunday. Sitting in a four-way tie for the AFC’s third and final Wild Card spot, the Raiders are essentially in a “must-win” situation against the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately for Las Vegas, COVID-19 has hit them hard right before this pivotal matchup.
