Bengals' Fred Johnson: Absent from injury report

CHICAGO (CBS) — With Justin Fields continuing to deal with pain from his ankle injury, Andy Dalton will start as quarterback as they host the Giants in their final home game of the season on Sunday. Bears Coach Matt Nagy says that Nick Foles will serve as backup against the Giants. No Justin Fields again. Matt Nagy announces Andy Dalton will get the start at QB vs the Giants with Nick Foles serving as the backup. @cbschicago — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) December 31, 2021 All three quarterbacks returned to practice at Halas Hall on Wednesday with Fields recovering from an ankle injury and Dalton...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO