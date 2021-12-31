ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams' Cam Akers: Status TBD for Week 17

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Coach Sean McVay was noncommittal about Akers (Achilles) suiting up Sunday at Baltimore, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Akers returned to practice last Thursday and was activated from...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Rams' Cam Akers: Questionable, but unlikely to play

Akers (Achilles) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, though head coach Sean McVay said earlier Friday that the running back is unlikely to make his season debut, Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. With Darrell Henderson (knee) moving to injured reserve earlier...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
profootballnetwork.com

Cam Akers or Sony Michel Start/Sit Week 17: Can you trust Michel?

As we inch closer to the weekend, fantasy football managers are anxious to know if Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is going to make his return to the field during the championship round of fantasy leagues. While we wait for his official status, let’s take a look at what this backfield of Akers and Sony Michel could look like on Sunday and what it could mean for fantasy.
NFL
ESPN

Los Angeles Rams' Cam Akers won't make return to play Sunday, source says

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, listed as questionable for Sunday's game as he works his way back from an Achilles injury suffered in July, will not play against the Ravens in Baltimore, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday. Rams coach Sean McVay had expressed optimism earlier...
NFL
therams.com

Cam Akers' return to practice amazes Rams teammates, coaches

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – With every workout clip posted to his Instagram, the thought began creeping into many people's heads. Look at how Cam Akers looks. Could he return this season?. In October, Rams head coach Sean McVay said they hadn't ruled that out. Two months later, the Rams running...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Tbd#American Football#Sony
profootballnetwork.com

Is Cam Akers playing today vs. the Ravens? Latest injury update on Rams RB

Cam Akers tore his Achilles in July and was ruled out for the season. So how is he coming back in Week 17? What is his status ahead of the Rams’ Week 17 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens? Will Akers be available for hopeful fantasy football managers?. Update 01/02/22:...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Antonio Brown tweeted after being cut, and it’s something

Moments after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown broke his silence on Twitter. NFL fans who happened just watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game on Sunday publicly saw Antonio Brown’s exit from the team. In the midst of the team’s contest against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads, and gloves and stormed out of MetLife Stadium shirtless. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was “no longer a Buc,” and officially released by the team.
NFL
The Spun

OJ Simpson Has 1-Word Reaction To Antonio Brown

When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
NFL
FanSided

Jimmy Garoppolo: Why QB would prefer 49ers cut him, not trade him

The 49ers would like to recoup some assets if they trade Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, but there’s a scenario where Garoppolo might prefer being released outright. Look, it’s impossible to gauge what’s going through San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘s mind right now and heading into the offseason. And he’s certainly receiving some hefty advice from his agent, Don Yee, as to how he should handle the business side of his relationship with the Niners.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy