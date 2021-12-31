Raiders' Jordan Simmons: Lands on COVID list

Yes, the win today was only against the Jets, and it was a very messy win at that, but Tom Brady put the NFL on notice with the final drive. Winning is everything in the NFL, but not all wins are created equally. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers won a sloppy game today with a very depleted roster, and while some would’ve like to see Tampa win the game with a bit more emphasis on the scoreboard, the situation was pretty dire from the start.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO