Raiders' Jordan Simmons: Lands on COVID list

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
ORCHARD PARK, NY -- You probably saw what happened in the fourth quarter of the Falcons 29-15 loss to the Bills in Buffalo. If you didn't, here's a recap. (If you did see it live, keep reading. Hopefully this refreshes your memory if it needs refreshing). The Falcons were looking...
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals notched one of the biggest wins of the season on Sunday, knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs with a last-second field goal. With the win, the Bengals clinched the AFC North, securing a playoff berth in Year 2 of the Burrow era. Burrow’s girlfriend,...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was the victim of bad luck and then a bad decision during Sunday’s game in Buffalo. Ryan was trying to engineer a comeback late in the fourth quarter against the Bills with the Falcons down 29-15. On 2nd and goal at the 7-yard line, Ryan kept the ball and made a run at the end zone. He appeared to make it, prompting the referees to signal touchdown, and Ryan responded by blatantly taunting Bills safety Jordan Poyer.
Yes, the win today was only against the Jets, and it was a very messy win at that, but Tom Brady put the NFL on notice with the final drive. Winning is everything in the NFL, but not all wins are created equally. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers won a sloppy game today with a very depleted roster, and while some would’ve like to see Tampa win the game with a bit more emphasis on the scoreboard, the situation was pretty dire from the start.
LOS ANGELES — Rivers Lake provides a glistening portrait in front of SoFi Stadium. Ducks swim gently across the water, creating moments of serenity. It exists as a juxtaposition to the Broncos week. They lost 12 players to COVID-19, including seven starters, among them Bradley Chubb, Bryce Callahan, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick. The Broncos will lean on their third-string right tackle Quinn Bailey with the protocols leaving Bobby Massie and Calvin Anderson unavailable.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Antonio Brown was apparently frustrated and angry. So he walked away. From the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And possibly his NFL career. The mercurial wide receiver was kicked off the Buccaneers after a bizarre, shirtless exit from the field before Tom Brady coolly led the Bucs on a 93-yard drive in the final minutes for a 28-24 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.
Hansen (undisclosed) was placed on the Saints' practice squad COVID-19 list Friday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. Hansen has appeared in three games for the Saints this season, mostly contributing on special teams. He'll hope to clear protocols quickly so he can be ready if needed again.
