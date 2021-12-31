Community Bulletin Board

• The Greenbrier County Landfill and the Recycling Center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

• Grief Support Group will meet on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Clingman Center in Lewisburg located behind Hill and Holler.

• The Renick Community Center will be hosting a fall/holiday festival on Saturday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Baked goods, food, local handmade crafts and yard sale. No setup fee but please send message to Facebook page if you are interested in setting up. Event will be held outdoors, rain or shine.

• After a successful first rehearsal, The 2021 Community Christmas Cantata Singers report there are still spots available for vocalists desiring to share in song the celebration of Jesus’ birth! Practices are being held each Sunday evening at 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Fairlea until the dates of the cantata performances (Dec. 18 at 8:30 p.m. in the Chapel of The Greenbrier and December 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Baptist (Fairlea). As in the past, the cantata is under the direction of Jeff Bryant and will feature a live orchestra accompanying the choir. To receive more information on this year’s cantata or a full list of safety protocol measures to be followed, please email FBC’s church office at fbcsharp@gmail.com or call 304-645-3533.

• The Lewisburg Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, at noon. Lineup will begin at 11 a.m. on Lee Street. If you have questions please call 304-645-3776 ext. 114. Pre-registration is appreciated but not necessary to participate.

• On Saturday, November 13, the Sweet Springs Resort Park is planning the 2021 Historical Tour of the famous park. This will be a complete historical tour about all the buildings and the history of each. To make the day even more interesting and fun, roasted hot dogs, marshmallows and all the “fixens” will be offered before the tour. There will be games for children. If it is rainy or extremely cold, the “roasting” will be in the main hotel. The cost is $25 per adult, $7.50 per young adult 12-17 and free for children under 12 years of age. Special rates are available for groups of 15 or more persons. Food begins at 10:30 a.m. Tour begins at 1 p.m.

The post Community Bulletin Board appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .