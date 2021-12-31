MMSD extends winter break, will return virtually

BOSTON (CBS) – More at-home rapid COVID-19 tests were distributed Sunday to teachers and school staff across Massachusetts. The goal is to help slow the spread of COVID as teachers and students return from winter break. Read: School Closings, Delays For Monday The arrival of the tests was delayed until over the weekend. As a result, some districts decided to close school or hold delayed openings to start the week. Districts said the changes would allow students and staff to have more time to get tested and plan for absences due to positive results. The following school districts will be closed: Lexington Burlington Sharon Lawrence Randolph Wareham Brookline Cambridge Public Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Other schools will have a two-hour delay on Monday to allow for time for teachers and staff to be tested before students enter the building. These districts include: Brockton Waltham Somerville Woburn Arlington will dismiss students early on Monday and Tuesday. The Massachusetts Teachers Association had called for all schools to stay closed on Monday for testing, but the state said it has no plans to do that. Overall, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education purchased more than 200,000 rapid tests so faculty and staff could be tested.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO