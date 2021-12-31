ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

MMSD extends winter break, will return virtually

By Brenda Konkel
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here’s the press release from the district. Seems like we’re going backwards again. MMSD Delays Return from Winter Break Due to COVID Concerns. Instruction to start in a virtual model January 6, before transitioning back to in-person. MADISON — Due to the increased incidence of COVID-19 in...

captimes.com

MMSD officials 'optimistic' about Jan. 10 return to in-person learning

Madison Metropolitan School District officials hope to bring students back in-person on Monday, Jan. 10, but they haven’t determined specific COVID-19 metrics that will be required for that to happen. “It’s not just the case counts, unless it goes catastrophic,” superintendent Carlton Jenkins said, adding that mitigation strategies like...
