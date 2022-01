Tulsa police. TPD says a motorcyclist is dead after an accident near East 41st Street and South Garnett Road on Thursday night.

The Tulsa Police Department says they have arrested a 13-year old suspect in the homicide of 13-year old Lamar Norman III.

Norman was shot and killed outside of the Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria on Dec. 27. TPD says because of the age of the suspect they are not releasing more details at this time.

