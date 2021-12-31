ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Out of action Thursday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Drouin (illness) isn't in the Canadiens' lineup for Thursday's game...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lukas Vejdemo
Person
Jonathan Drouin
WGR550

Skinner and Hinostroza are practicing with the Sabres

It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into protocol while it’s been nine for Skinner. Kevyn Adams said both players were asymptomatic. The Sabres are also reporting that Don Granato has still not returned to the team.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportsnet Ca
Chicago Tribune

8 resolutions for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022, including forging an identity and giving the fans a reason to come back

Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King is not sure if he has a goal that merits being labeled a New Year’s resolution. “I’ve said, OK, I’m going to only have one glass of red wine a night, not two, or I’m going to drop 10 pounds, so I don’t have to buy new suits or what have you,” he said. “But I don’t really have anything.” As far as he’s concerned, the Hawks don’t need to reinvent themselves in ...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
skornorth.com

Zulgad: “It’s embarrassing:” Winger doesn’t hold back after Wild’s loss to Blues in Winter Classic

The Wild’s first opportunity to host a Winter Classic on Saturday evening had to be considered a success. At least from a fan-experience standpoint. The fact it was minus-5.7 degrees at faceoff, making it the coldest outdoor game in NHL history, didn’t stop a sellout crowd of 38,619 from braving the elements at Target Field and taking part in a celebration of a game many in this state love. The mixture of a warming house in center field, several mini-rinks in the outfield on which shinny hockey was played, along with an ice fishing hole and even fake deer, made for a perfect setup.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Plenty of fresh faces seeing action for Canadiens

In normal times, it would be unusual for a player to see action in the ECHL and the NHL in the same season but, as we have learned throughout this COVID-plagued season, these are not normal times. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues...
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights’ revenge week capped by return of Marc-Andre Fleury

There will be handshakes and hugs, probably a few chirps, and plenty of memories shared during Revenge Week at T-Mobile Arena. But don’t expect the Golden Knights to get too sentimental when some of the franchise’s most popular players and its first coach return to their onetime home.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Out of action Saturday

As expected, Gallagher (lower body) won't play Saturday versus the Panthers. With Gallagher on the shelf, Jesse Ylonen is expected to skate on the Canadiens' top line against Florida. Gallagher will be reevaluated ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Boston.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy