AUSTIN, Texas — Three years ago, Eric Silverstein opened up Bar Peached restaurant. When he opened, little did he know COVID-19 would come and create some challenges. "We closed on Tuesday of this week because we just didn't have the staff to be able to run," said Silverstein. "I came back in town personally yesterday and I went from the airport into work so that we could keep our doors open yesterday. We are running a skeleton crew."

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO