ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Talc, airlines and energy at center of bankruptcy cases to watch in 2022

By Maria Chutchian
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cFPHG_0dZUlFRZ00

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Some corporate Chapter 11 cases that grabbed headlines in 2021 have a long way to go before they see a resolution. While some are just getting started, others have been stymied by unhappy creditors, insurers or state regulators. Below are five cases to keep an eye on in 2022.

LTL Management LLC (J&J talc liabilities)

Can a financially sound company with a market cap of more than $400 billion use bankruptcy to unload mass tort liabilities? Johnson & Johnson is hoping to convince a New Jersey bankruptcy judge that it can. But the pharmaceutical giant, which created subsidiary LTL Management LLC to place more than 38,000 talc-related claims into bankruptcy, faces staunch opposition from plaintiffs suing the company who say J&J’s talc products have caused cancer and want their day in court, which is currently on hold as a result of the bankruptcy. LTL is still in the early stages of the bankruptcy. If opponents get their way, the Chapter 11 process won’t get much further, as they have filed papers seeking the dismissal of the bankruptcy entirely. However, if J&J, which has denied wrongdoing and maintains that its talc products are safe, manages to keep the case alive, there’s no telling how long it will take to reach a potential settlement or how much money plaintiffs may see. Adding to the uncertainty is J&J's plan to split into two publicly-traded companies.

Imerys Talc America/Cyprus Mines Corporation

These companies are two separate entities conducting two separate Chapter 11 cases that are nonetheless impossibly intertwined. The former talc supplier (Imerys) and miner (Cyprus) are bound by a 30-year-old transaction that transferred some of Cyprus’s talc assets and liabilities to Imerys. Since then, disputes have surfaced over insurance obligations related to widespread talc litigation. To make matters even more complicated, J&J is involved, as Imerys was once the pharmaceutical giant’s top talc supplier. A proposed restructuring plan in 2021 that aimed to resolve both bankruptcies was ultimately rejected by creditors after the judge overseeing the two cases tossed 15,000 votes, effectively sending the lawyers back to the drawing board.

Brazos Electric Power Cooperative

Remember the freak winter storm that knocked out power for millions of Texas residents in February? The Electric Reliability Council of Texas certainly hasn’t forgotten, and it’s still fighting with Brazos, the state’s largest wholesale electric co-op, over the $2 billion bill it incurred during the nine-day event. Brazos, however, says ERCOT’s prices during the outage were illegal, up to 500 times the usual cost of electricity. The pair have been duking it out in Houston bankruptcy court since March, and now Brazos’s member co-ops are worried that customers are going to be the ones footing the bill for years to come.

LATAM Airlines Group SA

After a year and a half in bankruptcy, Latin America’s largest airline recently proposed a reorganization plan that would infuse $8.19 billion into the company. Some junior creditors are not on board with the deal, saying it gives certain shareholders too much value and that the airline should instead consider other options, including a sale to rival Azul SA. Still, LATAM Airlines is hoping that it has finally secured its ticket out of bankruptcy and will be able to either sway holdouts to drop their opposition or convince a judge to overrule their concerns.

Alfred Siegel v. John Fitzgerald III

Bankruptcy fights don't often make their way to the U.S. Supreme Court, but parties on both sides of this case are hoping this one will, since it has divided top appellate courts across the country. The dispute stems from an alleged inconsistency among fees Chapter 11 debtors must pay the government depending on where they are located. The purported disparity arose following a 2017 law that increased the fees and has created uncertainty about the legal status of around $324 million in fees, according to the government. The law has been challenged in several districts with conflicting outcomes – the 4th and 5th U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeal have upheld the law while the 2nd and 10th Circuits have deemed it unconstitutional.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Maria Chutchian reports on corporate bankruptcies and restructurings. She can be reached at maria.chutchian@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Bankruptcy

Mr. Stein owned a travel and tourism business in which he had invested great sums. A serious medical condition, compounded with a steep decline in business due to coronavirus, drove Mr. Stein into very significant debt, personal and corporate, in both the United States and Israel. “I don’t see how...
MARKETS
TrendHunter.com

Streamlined Bankruptcy Platforms

Upsolve is an innovative bankruptcy platform, created by a Brooklyn-based non-profit organization of the same name, that is designed to remove the costs, hassle and stigma that is associated with filing for bankruptcy. The app allows users to answer a questionnaire about their situation, similar to the way many free...
INCOME TAX
kentuckytoday.com

Archdiocese of Santa Fe's bankruptcy case plods along

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Archdiocese of Santa Fe’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy efforts have plodded along for three years with no end visible in the case involving more than 400 clergy abuse victims. Lawyers say three years is a comparatively long time for Chapter 11 proceedings but...
SANTA FE, NM
Law.com

All Eyes Are on J&J's Talc Bankruptcy in 2022: The Morning Minute

POTENTIAL POWDER KEG - One of the largest mass tort matters in 2022 won’t end up in front of juries or trial judges, but in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, where the future of the talcum powder litigation against Johnson & Johnson—and possibly the use of a controversial merger tactic—could be decided, Law.com’s Amanda Bronstad reports. Lawyers for the talc claimants already moved to dismiss the Chapter 11 case, filed on Oct. 14 by LTL Management, a newly created subsidiary of J&J, to resolve more than 38,000 lawsuits alleging its talcum powder products cause ovarian cancer or mesothelioma. Chief Judge Michael Kaplan, of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey, could decide by Feb. 15 whether to grant dismissal. His decision could go either way. But regardless, Johnson & Johnson’s case could result in some of the first court rulings involving a tactic that other entities, such as the Boy Scouts of America and USA Gymnastics, have used to manage massive tort liabilities through bankruptcy. “Besides Johnson & Johnson, a lot of other companies are watching very closely because if this does end up going all the way through the courts and endorsed, it’s going to be Plan A for these corporations,” said Lynn LoPucki, a bankruptcy professor at UCLA School of Law. “This is a fundamental challenge to the ability of bankruptcy courts to adjudicate these claims under the federal bankruptcy laws.”
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Reuters

Novartis says U.S. court upholds Gilenya patent

ZURICH, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Novartis AG (NOVN.S) said on Tuesday a U.S. court of appeals upheld the validity of a dosage regimen patent for its multiple sclerosis treatment Gilenya, allowing a permanent injunction against Chinese generic drugmaker HEC Pharma to stay in place until the patent expires in 2027.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

In 2022, Johnson & Johnson Tackles Talc Lawsuits in Bankruptcy Court. No Victor in Court Battles Over 3M’s Combat Earplugs.

Welcome to Law.com Class Actions: Critical Mass, a weekly briefing for class action and mass tort attorneys. The first major fight in Johnson & Johnson’s talc bankruptcy is whether to dismiss the entire Chapter 11 case. In 2021, five juries sided with 3M in earplug bellwether trials, but five more awarded millions of dollars. Find out which law firm represents the parents of a Temple University student shot and killed last month in a carjacking.
LAW
simpleflying.com

United Airlines Employee Found To Be Identity Theft Fraudster

A United Airlines employee has been arrested for identity theft after working for more than two decades under a false name. Ricardo César Guedes was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in 1972. However, he has been living under the name Eric Ladd and working as a flight attendant for United Airlines since the late 1990s.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Latam Airlines Group#Talc#Ltl Management Llc#J J#Johnson Johnson
Benzinga

Where Spirit Airlines Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
MARKETS
Reuters

Iberdrola extends deadline on $8 billion PNM Resources deal to 2023

MADRID (Reuters) - Iberdrola’s U.S. unit Avangrid has agreed to extend the deadline to close an $8 billion planned takeover of rival PNM Resources to April 20, 2023, after a New Mexico regulator blocked the deal last month, the Spanish company said on Tuesday in a filing to the local stock market regulator.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
Reuters

German retail sales real +0.6% m/m

BERLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Germany's Federal Statistics office reported the following retail sales data on Tuesday (basis = 2015) (DERSL=ECI):. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
RETAIL
Reuters

Spain's jobless number hits lowest for a December since 2007

MADRID, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The number of registered jobless in Spain fell by 76,782 people, or 2.41%, in December from November, leaving 3.1 million people out of work, Labour Ministry data showed on Tuesday. It was the tenth consecutive month of falling jobless figures and the lowest in the...
ECONOMY
marketplace.org

Firms race to liquefy more natural gas as global demand soars

Demand for natural gas around the world is soaring. So is its price. That makes perfect sense to retired Louisiana dairy farmer Don Fisher. The corner of the state where his land is located produced about 13% of the country’s natural gas in 2020 and is expected to produce even more in the coming years. Fisher now lives on income from contracts he has with energy companies that extract natural gas from thousands of feet below his family’s pasture.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

India's Reliance Jio planning up to $671 mln bond sale - Bloomberg News

BENGALURU, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Indian billioniare Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RELIB.UL), the country's top telecom operator, is planning its largest ever rupee bond sale for up to 50 billion rupees ($670.65 million) of notes, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The company is seeking commitments for as much...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

263K+
Followers
262K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy