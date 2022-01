The United States during the 1960s, as we all know, was primed for social revolution. The effects of the Second Red Scare, the growing escalation in Vietnam, and many other factors shattered any semblance of nationalistic pride and faith for many Americans. Individuals yearned to exercise their freedoms to protest and question authority. In 1965, Bob Dylan released two albums, “Bringing It All Back Home” and “Highway 61 Revisited.” In a way that only Bob Dylan could have done, these albums illustrated the growing dissension among youthful Americans and questioned the very structure of American politics. Students across the U.S., especially at Rutgers University, agreed with Dylan when he said: “You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.”

