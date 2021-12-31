ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Short break from severe storms then right back in it for the weekend

By Marilee Caldwell
 3 days ago

Severe storms treaded across our area this afternoon containing damaging winds and large hail leaving some counties in our viewing area with significant damage.

Storm #1 left a trail of damage & hail focused on Saturday-Sunday for severe weather again

We will catch a short break with severe weather Friday with just isolated showers expected throughout the morning and afternoon, but clearing up for the evening just in time to ring in the New Year.

This weekend, the threat for severe weather will return as a strong cold front pushes through the southeast.

Saturday night and into Sunday morning we are weather aware as a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for our northern counties and a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for our central counties has been issued.

Risks with this system will be heavy rain, damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. Similar to what we saw today.

By the beginning of next week, that front will allow our temperatures to cool off significantly.

