Upcoming Events Presented By Sourland Conservancy in January and February 2022

You can continue to bring the dogs out on the town every Thursday from 6-8 p.m. for Dashi‘s Paws on the Patio nights, with new dates now through January. When you bring your dog and snag a pint of Revelry Brewing beer, Dashi will donate $1 of every pint sold to the Charleston Animal Society. King of Pops pups pops will also be available for $2 each, and Dashi’s full menu will be available for purchase. Please see below for a list of upcoming dates and breeds. If you want to join with your dog, but they don’t match the breed schedule, Dashi would still love to have you and your furry friend(s)!

14 DAYS AGO