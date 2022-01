Beat those post-holiday blues taking a trip with Charlie to Willy Wonka’s Marvelous Chocolate Factory. Growing Dreams Productions, Inc., is presenting the well-loved Roald Dahl favorite right here in Sandpoint. “Willy Wonka The Musical” features a cast of talented youths ages 8-18 from the area. Join in the adventure at Sandpoint High School auditorium on Jan. 14-15, and Jan. 20-22. Evening shows open the doors at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.; and for the family matinee on Jan. 15, the doors open at 1:30 p.m., with the show starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.ticketor.com/growingdreamsproductions or at the door if there are any available seats remaining. Refreshments are available at the show, along with flowers to purchase for your favorite cast members. Get your tickets today and be ready to have fun.

