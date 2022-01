Joyce Marie Broussard Schexnider passed away peacefully Dec. 20, 2021, just two days shy of the 10-year anniversary of her beloved husband’s passing and two days after his birthday. What a joyous, heavenly celebration it must have been!. Joyce was born June 19, 1933, to Edier and Lorna Landry...

