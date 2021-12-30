ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Pac-12 statement on new COVID-19 protocols

By BuffZone.com
Colorado Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pac-12 released the following statement regarding updated COVID-19 protocols...

www.coloradodaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
KTLA

Fauci says CDC may add COVID-19 test requirement for asymptomatic

As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12#Cdc#Covid#American Football
NBC News

New Covid isolation guidance from the CDC leaves many workers feeling disposable

When America’s supermarket cashiers, meatpacking workers and airline employees were deemed “essential workers” soon after the pandemic hit, these often-overlooked workers, in ways, felt more appreciated than ever before. But as businesses ordered these front-line employees to report to work despite the risks of contracting Covid-19, many felt they were being treated more like expendable workers than essential ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ktvo.com

12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Adair County on Thursday

On Thursday, the Adair County Health Department confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. The new cases involve females ages 1, 8, 14, 28, 48, 56, 61, 73, 74 and 78. Males are ages 25 and 81. Two are in the K-12 schools sector and two are breakthrough...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
World Health Organization

Interim statement on booster doses for COVID-19 vaccination

The World Health Organization, with the support of the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization and its COVID-19 Vaccines Working Group, continues to review the emerging evidence on the need for and timing of a booster dose for the currently available COVID-19 vaccines which have received Emergency Use Listing (EUL). This statement reflects the current understanding of vaccine performance and supply as presented to SAGE on 7 December 2021. It summarizes and contextualizes current evidence on booster vaccination. In recent weeks the SARS-CoV2 Omicron variant has emerged. Data are currently insufficient to assess the impact of this new variant of concern on vaccine effectiveness, in particular against severe disease. The statements and conclusions in this document will therefore be updated as data become available.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Colorado Daily

Boulder County reports two days of record-breaking coronavirus cases

Boulder County Public Health reported a record-breaking 535 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday — surpassing Tuesday’s total of 436, which was the largest single-day total since the onset of the pandemic. Shawn Hollister, spokesperson for Boulder County Public Health, confirmed that both numbers are the highest single-day totals...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Begins Offering FDA-Authorized Pills To Treat COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is distributing 4,500 courses of FDA-authorized prescription pills intended to help high-risk COVID-19 patients ward off serious illness, the state Department of Health announced Friday. Paxlovid, Pfizer’s antiviral drug, and Molnupiravir, Merck’s antiviral medicine, were recently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in patients with risk factors for serious disease caused by COVID-19. The medicines started arriving at pharmacies Thursday, and the state said it is working with clinics, pharmacies and long-term care facilities to distribute the medications statewide over the next two weeks. While vaccines, booster shots and testing are considered the best...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS 42

COVID-19 cases increases in children as school set to start

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Parents are preparing for their children to return to the classroom with school for many in the Wiregrass set to start this week as COVID cases continue to increase nationwide and in Alabama. The question in many parents’ minds, what precautions they should take for their children as cases of […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wnypapers.com

Attorney General James issues statement on new CDC COVID-19 recommendations

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday issued a statement to employers following new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) isolation periods:. “The health and safety of all New Yorkers has always been our top priority, and, in order to protect...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy