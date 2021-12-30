ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Airbus wins 60-plane order from Aviation Capital

By Siddharth Philip
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirbus said that aircraft lessor Aviation Capital has agreed to buy as many as 60 planes as the European manufacturer wraps up a bumper month. The acquirer, wholly owned by Tokyo Century, will purchase 40 A320neo...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

What Can We See From Airbus In 2022?

Airbus ended 2021 on quite a high note as it landed a significant order from Aviation Capital Group on December 30th. This was just days after firming up an even larger order with Air Lease Corporation and announcing deals with Qantas and the Air France-KLM Group two weeks prior. So with this immense wave of positivity coming at the end of 2021, what can we expect from the European planemaker in 2022?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airwaysmag.com

Aviation Capital Group Commits to 20 A220, 40 A320neo Aircraft

MIAMI – Aviation Capital Group (ACG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 20 A220s and a firm contract for 40 A320neo Family aircraft, five of which are A321XLRs. Aviation Capital Group is a global full-service aircraft lessor owned entirely by Tokyo Century Corporation. The A220 is Airbus’...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

10 Things To Expect From Aviation In 2022

We are less than a week till the new year begins. With this in mind, we thought we’d take a look at what we can expect from the aviation industry in 2022, especially after plenty of ups and downs this year. Technological advances and the easing of restrictions will...
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

Qantas Schedules Airbus A380 Flights To London From June 2022

Qantas appears to have brought its London Airbus A380 launch forward to June, according to its latest schedule filings. The airline’s website lists the giant of the skies as operating the kangaroo route from Sydney to London starting on June 19th. Just a month ago it was reported that the service would be back up and running by October 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbus A220#Airbus A320 Family#Boeing Aircraft#Aviation Capital#European#Tokyo Century#A320neo#Qantas Airways#Air France Klm#Max
worldairlinenews.com

Peach Aviation’s first Airbus A321LR arrives in Kansai

Peach Aviation (Japan) has made this announcement:. Peach Aviation Limited announced that the first Airbus A321LR arrived at Kansai Airport from Hamburg, Germany, on December 19, 2021. From next month, January 2022, it is scheduled to operate regular flights between Osaka (Kansai) to Sapporo (New-Chitose) and Okinawa (Naha). The first...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Nordic Aviation Capital To Restructure Under Chapter 11

Regional aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) has agreed to restructure under U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, in a move that will see it emerge from the process majority-owned by its largest creditors. Ireland-headquartered NAC on Dec. 20 said it reached a Restructuring Support... Subscription Required. Nordic Aviation Capital To...
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

Airbus Firms Up A350F Order With Cargo Powerhouse CMA CGM

French shipping and logistics company CMA CGM has given its official seal of approval to the Airbus A350F aircraft by placing a firm order for four freighters. This is in continuation to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the company with the planemaker last month. The news signals a growing interest among airlines and freight organizations for the A350F and Airbus’ attempt to capture a substantial slice of the expanding air cargo business.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
airlive.net

Airbus receives mega orders from Air France-KLM and Qantas

Air France-KLM and Qantas have signed a multi-billion dollar deal with Airbus for hundreds of aircraft, including the Airbus A350F, to renew their fleet. Air France-KLM has ordered 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft to renew the fleet of its subsidiaries, with deliveries beginning in the second half of 2023. The deal also includes purchase rights for an additional 60 aircraft. KLM and Transavia will operate the aircraft. However, the number of aircraft each will receive is unknown.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

2021 was safest year for flying since 2017

Far fewer people died in aviation tragedies in 2021 than in the previous year, a review of air safety reveals.Dutch aviation safety consultancy To70 reports that 81 people lost their lives in four fatal accidents worldwide last year – compared with 299 fatalities in five crashes in 2020.Relative to the level of flying, it was the safest year worldwide since 2017, with only one accident involving a passenger jet.On 9 January 2021, Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 took off from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, heading for Pontianak on the island of Borneo.But the Boeing 737-500 crashed into the Java Sea shortly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
simpleflying.com

What Can We Expect To See From Australian Aviation In 2022?

After nearly two years of trouble for Australian aviation, early signs are 2022 will be a cracker of a year in the industry. There are many changes scheduled – possibly more than a recovering market can handle. That’s likely to make the upcoming year an eventful one. Reopening...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Why A Delta Plane Returned To Seattle 6 Hours Into A China Flight

In an attempt to keep Omicron at bay, China has instated a new cleaning protocol for aircraft. Last week, this new mandate prompted a Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 to turn around and go back to Seattle after several hours in the air on its way to Shanghai. The US State Department and the Chinese Embassy are currently in talks regarding the new regulations, which Delta says rendered last week’s flight ‘operationally unviable’.
SEATTLE, WA
WNMT AM 650

U.S. core capital goods orders unexpectedly fall in November

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in November while shipments rose modestly, suggesting that shortages were hampering business spending on equipment. Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, dipped 0.1% last month, the Commerce Department said...
ECONOMY
FodorsTravel

The 10 Worst Airlines in the World

Airlines can be hauntingly terrible: uncomfortable seats, stale and pricey food, lack of entertainment, delays and cancelations, and unsympathetic staff to top it all off. If you’ve ever faced this first hand, you know it’s not an experience you’ll ever want to revisit, no matter how tempting the fare.
LIFESTYLE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
The Independent

Denmark vows to make internal flights ‘completely green’ by end of decade

The Danish government has vowed to make all internal flights “completely green” by the end of the decade. It means Denmark has joined Sweden in setting a target for fossil fuel free domestic air travel by the same date. It comes amid a wave of pledges and action aimed at making air travel – an industry estimated as producing 2 per cent of global CO2 emissions – more climate-friendly. Mette Frederiksen, the Danish prime minister, announced new targets in her New Year’s speech and set a goal for all travellers to have the option to “fly green” on domestic trips...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy