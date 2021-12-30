Airbus wins 60-plane order from Aviation Capital

Far fewer people died in aviation tragedies in 2021 than in the previous year, a review of air safety reveals.Dutch aviation safety consultancy To70 reports that 81 people lost their lives in four fatal accidents worldwide last year – compared with 299 fatalities in five crashes in 2020.Relative to the level of flying, it was the safest year worldwide since 2017, with only one accident involving a passenger jet.On 9 January 2021, Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 took off from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, heading for Pontianak on the island of Borneo.But the Boeing 737-500 crashed into the Java Sea shortly...

