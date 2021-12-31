ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Guarding cage Thursday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Varlamov will get the starting nod for Thursday's home clash with the Sabres, Andrew...

www.cbssports.com

Semyon Varlamov
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
WGR550

Skinner and Hinostroza are practicing with the Sabres

It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into protocol while it’s been nine for Skinner. Kevyn Adams said both players were asymptomatic. The Sabres are also reporting that Don Granato has still not returned to the team.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

8 resolutions for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022, including forging an identity and giving the fans a reason to come back

Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King is not sure if he has a goal that merits being labeled a New Year’s resolution. “I’ve said, OK, I’m going to only have one glass of red wine a night, not two, or I’m going to drop 10 pounds, so I don’t have to buy new suits or what have you,” he said. “But I don’t really have anything.” As far as he’s concerned, the Hawks don’t need to reinvent themselves in ...
NHL
skornorth.com

Zulgad: “It’s embarrassing:” Winger doesn’t hold back after Wild’s loss to Blues in Winter Classic

The Wild’s first opportunity to host a Winter Classic on Saturday evening had to be considered a success. At least from a fan-experience standpoint. The fact it was minus-5.7 degrees at faceoff, making it the coldest outdoor game in NHL history, didn’t stop a sellout crowd of 38,619 from braving the elements at Target Field and taking part in a celebration of a game many in this state love. The mixture of a warming house in center field, several mini-rinks in the outfield on which shinny hockey was played, along with an ice fishing hole and even fake deer, made for a perfect setup.
NHL
NBC Sports

Alex Ovechkin breaks NHL power play goals record

Alex Ovechkin has always been lethal on the power play and now he has the record to prove it. With his power play goal late in the third Friday against the Detroit Red Wings, Ovechkin has passed Dave Andreychuk and is now the all-time leader in power play goals with 275.
NHL
Yardbarker

Islanders Have 3 Good Options If They Decide to Move Varlamov

The New York Islanders have been carried by their goaltending in recent seasons. Last year, Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin helped carry the team to the Stanley Cup Semifinal. This season, the goaltending duo has kept the Islanders in the majority of their games with a .919 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.64 goals-against average (GAA) on 848 shots. While Sorokin has emerged as the starter this season, starting 19 of the 26 games, Varlamov remains a key piece in the roster and has provided valuable starts.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Guarding cage Friday

Greiss will get the starting nod for Friday's home tilt with Washington. Greiss will make his first appearance since he stopped 31-of-33 shots in a Dec. 18 win over the Devils. The veteran netminder is 6-6-0 with a disappointing 3.52 GAA and .893 save percentage through 14 appearances. He's been much better at home this season, going 5-1-0 with a .942 save percentage.
NHL

