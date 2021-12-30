ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Lightning's Max Lagace: Starting again Thursday

 3 days ago

Lagace will protect the road goal in Thursday's game versus the Panthers,...

NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott’s Performance Sunday

It hasn’t been a good performance from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday against the Cardinals. The game has gone past the halfway point of the third quarter and Prescott doesn’t even have 150 yards through the air. He’s missed quite a few routine throws while he’s been...
NFL
Skinner and Hinostroza are practicing with the Sabres

It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into protocol while it’s been nine for Skinner. Kevyn Adams said both players were asymptomatic. The Sabres are also reporting that Don Granato has still not returned to the team.
NHL
8 resolutions for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022, including forging an identity and giving the fans a reason to come back

Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King is not sure if he has a goal that merits being labeled a New Year’s resolution. “I’ve said, OK, I’m going to only have one glass of red wine a night, not two, or I’m going to drop 10 pounds, so I don’t have to buy new suits or what have you,” he said. “But I don’t really have anything.” As far as he’s concerned, the Hawks don’t need to reinvent themselves in ...
NHL
Zulgad: “It’s embarrassing:” Winger doesn’t hold back after Wild’s loss to Blues in Winter Classic

The Wild’s first opportunity to host a Winter Classic on Saturday evening had to be considered a success. At least from a fan-experience standpoint. The fact it was minus-5.7 degrees at faceoff, making it the coldest outdoor game in NHL history, didn’t stop a sellout crowd of 38,619 from braving the elements at Target Field and taking part in a celebration of a game many in this state love. The mixture of a warming house in center field, several mini-rinks in the outfield on which shinny hockey was played, along with an ice fishing hole and even fake deer, made for a perfect setup.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Sports
Alex Ovechkin breaks NHL power play goals record

Alex Ovechkin has always been lethal on the power play and now he has the record to prove it. With his power play goal late in the third Friday against the Detroit Red Wings, Ovechkin has passed Dave Andreychuk and is now the all-time leader in power play goals with 275.
NHL
Golden Knights’ revenge week capped by return of Marc-Andre Fleury

There will be handshakes and hugs, probably a few chirps, and plenty of memories shared during Revenge Week at T-Mobile Arena. But don’t expect the Golden Knights to get too sentimental when some of the franchise’s most popular players and its first coach return to their onetime home.
NHL
Miami's Tyler Herro starting for inactive Max Strus on Friday night

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is starting in Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Herro will make his eighth start this season after Max Strus was ruled out for health protocol purposes. In 34.3 expected minutes, our models project Herro to score 31.0 FanDuel points. Herro's projection includes 18.2 points,...
NBA

