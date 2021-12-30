ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning's Remi Elie: Playing Thursday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Elie was promoted from the taxi squad to the active roster for Thursday's...

www.cbssports.com

Lightning reassign G Hugo Alnefelt, D Sean Day, F Remi Elie to Syracuse

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Hugo Alnefelt, defenseman Sean Day and forward Remi Elie to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. Alnefelt, 6-foot-2, 177 pounds, made his NHL debut in relief on December 30...
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Golden Knights, Bruins, Hurricanes

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is chatter about goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, but one scribe doesn’t expect to see the netminder get traded. Max Pacioretty’s successful wrist surgery still puts the player out indefinitely. What does that mean regarding an inevitable trade to clear salary-cap space? There is speculation Tuukka Rask has reached an agreement with the Boston Bruins and what will the Carolina Hurricanes do about a Jesperi Kotkaniemi extension?
NBC Sports

Alex Ovechkin breaks NHL power play goals record

Alex Ovechkin has always been lethal on the power play and now he has the record to prove it. With his power play goal late in the third Friday against the Detroit Red Wings, Ovechkin has passed Dave Andreychuk and is now the all-time leader in power play goals with 275.
inquirer.com

Kings crush the Flyers, 6-3, ending their seven-game point streak

Before Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings, interim head coach Mike Yeo stressed the importance of the Flyers embracing a “shot-first mentality,” urging the team to take the option to shoot in an effort to increase chances of scoring. Fortunately for Yeo, the Flyers took...
Chicago Tribune

8 resolutions for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022, including forging an identity and giving the fans a reason to come back

Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King is not sure if he has a goal that merits being labeled a New Year’s resolution. “I’ve said, OK, I’m going to only have one glass of red wine a night, not two, or I’m going to drop 10 pounds, so I don’t have to buy new suits or what have you,” he said. “But I don’t really have anything.” As far as he’s concerned, the Hawks don’t need to reinvent themselves in ...
skornorth.com

Zulgad: “It’s embarrassing:” Winger doesn’t hold back after Wild’s loss to Blues in Winter Classic

The Wild’s first opportunity to host a Winter Classic on Saturday evening had to be considered a success. At least from a fan-experience standpoint. The fact it was minus-5.7 degrees at faceoff, making it the coldest outdoor game in NHL history, didn’t stop a sellout crowd of 38,619 from braving the elements at Target Field and taking part in a celebration of a game many in this state love. The mixture of a warming house in center field, several mini-rinks in the outfield on which shinny hockey was played, along with an ice fishing hole and even fake deer, made for a perfect setup.
WGR550

Skinner and Hinostroza are practicing with the Sabres

It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into protocol while it’s been nine for Skinner. Kevyn Adams said both players were asymptomatic. The Sabres are also reporting that Don Granato has still not returned to the team.
CBS Sports

Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Clears protocols

Sergachev cleared COVID-19 protocols and practiced Friday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. Sergachev returns after entering protocols Sunday. The defenseman, who has two goals and 12 assists this season, should fill his usual, second-pairing role Friday against the Rangers.
CBS Sports

Lightning's Zach Bogosian: Out Friday

Bogosian (lower body) will not suit up Friday against the Rangers, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. Bogosian appears to have suffered the lower-body issue during Thursday's loss to the Panthers. Andrej Sustr will replace him in the lineup Friday. An update on his status should be available before Sunday's rematch with the Rangers.
CBS Sports

Lightning's Erik Cernak: Nearing return

Cernak (lower body) has been skating and should return to the lineup soon, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports. Cernak has been on injured reserve since Dec. 17 with a lower-body injury. Injuries have limited the 24-year-old to 15 games this season, and he's recorded a goal and three assists.
CBS Sports

Lightning's Corey Perry: Forces overtime Friday

Perry scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers. Perry struck at 18:03 of the third period to help the Lightning get a point in the standings. The 36-year-old has collected two goals and three helpers in his last four contests. He's up to 16 points, 71 shots on net, a plus-2 rating and 37 PIM through 33 appearances overall.
