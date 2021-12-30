Atlanta airport pianist inspired by stranger's kindness

Searching for a suit or tuxedo for your LGBTQ+ wedding? Meet Generation Tux, the new better way to rent the perfect suit or tuxedo for your wedding or special occasion. We set out to showcase this with Matt Mitchell and Tyler Hariraksatakoon, a couple in Atlanta, Georgia. Matt is an Equally Wed Pro Certified LGBTQ+ Inclusive™ wedding planner who owns Mitchell Event Planning, and Tyler is a graphic design student. The couple met on Tindr and has been together for one year. We invited Matt and Tyler to experience suit shopping with Generation Tux and then participate in our styled shoot featuring elements of a luxury winter wedding at the Wimbish House in Atlanta, Georgia, with Amanda Summerlin Photography. I sat down with the lovers to get their take on how it all went from the selection process to the online fitting. After the shoot, we packed it all up in the Generation Tux box and I dropped it off at a shipping center. So simple!

