Helicopter crash leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt northwest of Houston

 3 days ago
One person is dead and three more are injured after a helicopter crashed northwest of Houston on Thursday, according to state and federal authorities.

A Bell 206B helicopter with four people on board crashed in a field in Livingston, Texas, about 70 miles northwest of Houston, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation and provide updates, according to the FAA statement. The NTSB did not immediately respond to questions.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened about 11:45 a.m.

Daniel King, 54, of Livingston, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS.

Braydon King, 26, and Brocton King, 23, both of Livingston, were both taken to a Houston hospital, DPS said. The pilot John Martin, 73, of Montgomery, also was taken to a Houston hospital, DPS said.

Their conditions were not immediately available.

Belton man killed in rollover crash

A Belton man was killed Thursday in a rollover crash. According to the Department of Public Safety, Christopher Glenn Decker, 31, was headed west on Shanklin Road. Around 5 p.m., Decker veered off the road and lost control of his 2006 Ford F-250. The pickup rolled over and collided with a tree, less than half a mile west of I-35.
