Cold temperatures can take a toll on your vehicle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! We were able to see a beautiful snowfall across Central Alabama last night! Most of us saw snow fall for two to three hours before it tapered off. Snow was able to stick on cars, decks, roofs, and grassy surfaces. Some of the highest accumulations in the state occurred in and around the Huntsville, AL area where snow totaled over three inches. I think most of us ended up with two inches or less. Most of the snow has melted on the roadways, but we are watching for the potential for some slick spots especially in northwest Alabama this morning as temperatures continue to drop below freezing. Remember that bridges and overpasses are normally the first thing to become slick. Just use caution if you must be out on the roads and monitor the temperatures by watching Good Day Alabama this morning. It remains very breezy this morning with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. We are seeing gusts around 25-30 mph. The wind will make it feel like it is in the teens, but it will also help dry off the roadways. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing clouds lingering across Central Alabama with the bulk of the moisture moving up along the Atlantic Coast. Plan for a cloudy morning with clouds slowly decreasing by this afternoon and evening. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s. The sunlight today should help melt the snow off grassy surfaces and dry up the roads. Road temperatures could end up in the 50s by this afternoon. Winds will continue this afternoon around 10-20 mph. Plan for winds to calm down by tonight.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO