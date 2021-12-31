ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

System failure: 2-year-old dies after being returned to mother

By Angela Kennecke
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Next week a Castlewood mother will be sentenced for the death of her toddler. Two-year-old Jorgie was pronounced dead at the hospital after being assaulted. Josephine Raymund pleaded guilty only to felony child abuse charges. Tonight, Jorgie’s foster parents are speaking out, saying this horrible tragedy didn’t have to happen at all.

Jorgie was assaulted and pronounced dead at Prairie Lakes Hospital in Watertown on June 2, 2020/Submitted Photo

Jorgie was a charming and vivacious little girl.

“Her life mattered. It mattered to us, it mattered to us, it mattered to her siblings. There’s a huge hole in people’s hearts,” Jon Fogarty said.

Foster parents remember 2-year-old who they say was failed by the system

Jon and Paula Fogarty are struggling after losing their foster child in such a horrific manner. The case against her mother, Josephine Raymundo, has received very little attention and more serious manslaughter charges against Raymundo have been dropped. The Fogarty’s have fostered many children, but they say there were red flags in this situation that were ignored.

“My fears were confirmed. We expose ourselves and open up our hearts and we have numerous times taken foster children in and as far as we know, everything has been a huge success, except for this situation.”

Jorgie Foster Father, Jon Fogarty

The Fogarty’s don’t want Jorgie to be forgotten.

Jon Fogarty: I want people to know that a sweet little girl’s life was taken. This particular little girl was sweeter than most kids. She was the most outgoing thing. And I can only imagine how sweet she is in heaven now. And as a matter of fact, the day we lost her, what was your response? What did you put on Facebook?
Paula Fogarty: That heaven gained an angel today. Heaven gained an angel today and that’s really how we feel.
Jon Fogarty: Anything we can do to celebrate her life. She was just a wonderful warm being.

Paula Fogarty’s Facebook post upon Jorgie’s death

Plus, we see how the Fogarty’s warned authorities that something wasn’t right before Jorgie died.
Comments / 9

Nicole Severtson
3d ago

CPS in Sioux falls, South Dakota utterly failed my family as well ... to the point where they didn't even MEET or VISIT the abusers home and still were allowed to close BOTH cases opened against the abuser.. South Dakota cps has no idea the pain and suffering they have caused children because of their actions. Obviously South Dakota's legal system failed by allowing the mother to get off the hook many times as well..R.I.P little Angel, I hope this is a wake up call to take their cases more seriously at least.. but I highly doubt it, unfortunately.

Reply(1)
9
Yumi's Gaming World
2d ago

You can bet those charges wouldn't have been dropped, and the child wouldn't have been taken from her foster family had that been the father and not the mother. Sleep safe in the arms of God, little angel

Reply
5
Watertown, SD
