ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Staffing shortages cause some temporary restaurant closures

By Jeremy Chen
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gAl6c_0dZUjrl500

New Year’s Eve is usually a big time of the year for Las Vegas restaurants but some are temporarily closing their doors this weekend because of staffing shortages and a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Whether it’s indulging your sweet tooth or grabbing some coffee, that’s what the Crepe Station is known for. Owner William Tejeda says the new year's holiday is normally a busy time for his business.

“It’s winter you know. We have crepes and we have coffee so people like it in this time.”

RELATED STORY: Nevada Gaming Control Board sends COVID-19 reminder to casinos

But his location on Lake Mead is temporarily closed because he doesn’t have enough workers. Tejeda says the latest surge of COVID-19 cases has made an existing issue worse.

“We’ve been having trouble with people because they’re getting sick or they don’t want to work, so basically the whole year we’ve been dealing with this,” he said.

His business isn’t the only one feeling the effects. Lawry’s Las Vegas is also shutting down until the first week of January due to staffing issues. Good Pie in downtown Vegas is closing down until New Year’s Day due to positive cases among workers. Tejeda says closures like these ensure current employees aren’t overworked with service and quality not compromised for customers.

“You want to give the best to the customers and if we’re short, we can’t do that,” he said.

Financial advisor Jason Baucom says this time of the year will draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to Las Vegas.

RELATED STORY: Las Vegas pediatricians notice spike in children COVID-19 cases

“It’s the biggest holiday of the year where you find the most amount of people traveling to Las Vegas as a destination,” he said.

Baucom says businesses closing right now will be taking a big hit.

“It unfortunate that business will be temporarily closed for New Year’s Eve because that one day in December makes their whole month and gets it starting right for the following year. It is a definite blow to their financial well-being,” he said.

Tejeda says he’s lucky to have two other locations staying open to accommodate crowds, but knows other restaurants aren’t so lucky. He has a message for any visitors.

“Support all the small businesses here because we don’t want to close it down. We want to close temporarily but not forever,” he said.

Tejeda says he hopes to reopen this location in about 2-3 weeks once he is able to hire enough people.

Comments / 3

lisa freitas
3d ago

This is unbelievable that no one wants to work. Govt has to stop paying people to stay home

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Greyson F

Popular Italian Restaurant Forced to Close

The city of Phoenix has lost another longer-standing restaurant. The Strand Urban Italian, which was located in the heart of downtown Phoenix, will close its doors for the Christmas holiday for good. Its last day of business is Thursday, December 23, and it will serve customers for this final day from 11 AM until 8 PM.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Voice

Popular Walmart Store Closed Due To COVID

A popular Walmart location in North Jersey has temporarily closed its doors to the public amid the winter rise in new COVID-19 cases and the surge of the Omicron variant, NJ Advance Media reports. The Linden store on West Edgar Road was closed on Tuesday and will reopen on Thursday...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Icon Closes Unexpectedly

Another Tucson icon has closed for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another long-time Tucson restaurant establishment is closing its doors for good. Bentley’s House of Coffee & Tea made it official, posting on its Facebook page that it would be shutting its doors and not reopening, calling it quits after 38 years in business.
TUCSON, AZ
11Alive

Restaurant closes Atlanta location after nearly 60 years

ATLANTA — Another Atlanta restaurant has permanently shut its doors. After 58 years in business, Zesto in Little Five Points is the latest eatery to announce they will be closing for good. Months after a tree fell onto the Moreland Avenue location during a storm, 11Alive News partners at...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Greyson F

Long Time Restaurant Forced to Close

One more restaurant is closing for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. For fans of authentic Philly and East Coast food, things are about to become a bit more challenging in the coming year here in Tucson. That is because Frankie’s South Philly Cheesesteaks has announced that when it shuts its doors at the end of Friday, December 31, it will not reopen the doors again. This announcement came earlier in the week as the long time business will shut down shop.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Food Drink#The Crepe Station#Good Pie
Greyson F

Award Winning Restaurant Closing Soon

A fan favorite restaurant is closing.Lisa Luminaire/Unsplash. Greater Phoenix is home to several under-the-radar restaurants. Locations where patrons can find excellent food, friendly staff, and a setting far different from what large chains can offer. Coming in 2022 though, one long-standing local favorite will close its doors for good.
TEMPE, AZ
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Multiple DFW Restaurants Temporarily Close Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants are facing another round of temporary closures related to COVID-19 cases and exposures on staff due to the surge of the omicron variant as 2021 comes to a close. According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, restaurants have grappled with the effects of the pandemic...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
arcamax.com

Flight cancellations at O'Hare continue as COVID-19 causes staffing shortages for some airlines

Holiday weekend flight cancellations continued into Monday at Chicago’s airports, as weather and COVID-19 staffing shortages combined to cancel dozens of flights. Ninety-seven flights had been canceled at O’Hare International Airport by about 6 p.m. Monday, with another 42 scrubbed for Tuesday, and the numbers were rising, according to the website FlightAware.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Restaurants And Businesses Temporarily Close Due To COVID As Omicron Spreads

Originally published Dec. 30, 2021 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Several restaurants in the Twin Cities are closing over the New Year’s Eve weekend and into early January because of staff testing positive for COVID-19. Others are taking the step simply out of caution as the highly infectious Omicron variant circulates the state. Among those shut down through next week is Estelle in St. Paul, which made the call after a few members of the team fell ill with the virus. It will resume business January 10, and is doing a sold-out take-out option Friday for New Year’s with just a three...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS LA

United, Delta Airlines Cancel At Least 200 Flights Due To Staffing Shortages Caused By Omicron

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – United and Delta Thursday canceled at least 200 Christmas Eve flights due to staffing shortages stemming from the Omicron variant of COVID-19. United Airlines said it was canceling flights on Friday due to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases and close contact exposures, resulting in high numbers of employees making sick calls. A United spokesperson told CBS News that at least 120 flights were being canceled. Delta Air Lines confirmed it was planning to cancel at least 90. As of early Friday morning, at least 48 flights out of Los Angeles International Airport were canceled, according to the website FlightAware....
LOS ANGELES, CA
kmvt

Soldier Mountain reopens after temporary closure

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATED ARTICLE AT 12:23 P.M.: Soldier Mountain now says they have reopened as scheduled. Idahoans have heard of ski resorts being closed due to not enough snow, but now one is closing its doors due to too much snow. Soldier Mountain’s general manager Paul Alden...
FAIRFIELD, ID
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy