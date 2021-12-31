ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With COVID surging, town board meetings to move virtual in the new year

By Alek Lewis
 3 days ago
Meetings of the Riverhead Town board after Jan. 4 will be held virtually because of the recent surge in coronavirus cases, Supervisor Yvette Aguiar announced at Thursday’s work session. The decision comes as New York State’s and Suffolk County’s COVID-19 case numbers are reaching record highs on a...

Riverhead elected officials take oaths in low-key private ceremonies

Councilman Kenneth Rothwell and Assessor Laverne Tennenberg took their oaths of office yesterday in Town Hall Hall and Highway Superintendent Mike Zaleski was sworn in at the highway department. This is Rothwell’s second oath of office and his first as an elected official. Rothwell was appointed to the board in...
The current COVID testing chaos is a fiasco that should not be happening

Long Island is in the midst of an unprecedented COVID-19 surge, thanks to the many gatherings with family and friends that took place during the holidays and the omicron variant, which is significantly more contagious than than delta. This was entirely predictable, but it’s as if our government agencies and healthcare systems were taken by surprise, because we are sadly unprepared to deal with this surge.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Hochul’s ‘Winter Surge Plan 2.0’ extends mask mandate to Feb. 1, imposes new requirements on SUNY/CUNY campuses

Gov. Kathy Hochul has extended the indoor mask mandate to Feb. 1, she announced today during a press briefing in Albany. Hochul also announced that faculty at all SUNY and CUNY colleges will be required to be vaccinated when they return to school after the winter break and all SUNY and CUNY students that are eligible for a booster will be required to get a booster shot.
#Covid#Legislature#Public Health#Riverhead Town#The Suffolk Theater#The Planning Board#Zoom
Zeldin: Hochul must do more to expand COVID testing

Rep. Lee Zeldin and a number of New York State Republican officials today criticized the Hochul administration’s pandemic response, which Zeldin said has exhibited “utter incompetence.”. In a press conference held this morning via Zoom, Zeldin, who is running for governor, faulted Gov. Kathy Hochul for what he...
Retiring officials and outgoing councilwoman honored by town board

Farewells abounded at yesterday’s Riverhead Town Board meeting, as board members saluted several officials and employees who are leaving town service. Former Town Justice Richard Ehlers, who has served as counsel to the Riverhead Planning Board and Industrial Development Agency, and previously served as counsel to the Parking District and as town attorney, has retired.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Court order halts Suffolk Democrats’ reapportionment plan

New legislative districts in Suffolk will have to wait till the New Year — barring another court intervention and an extraordinary session of the county legislature in the next week. The reapportionment plan advanced by the County Legislature’s Democratic majority was scuttled at the last minute yesterday in a...
RIVERHEAD, NY
January regents exams canceled statewide due to coronavirus concerns

January’s high school regents exams have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York State Department of Education announced yesterday. The standardized tests, which are administered by the state and required to pass to obtain certain degrees, were scheduled for Jan. 25-28 for students at Riverhead High School. Diploma requirements will be changed for students who are taking classes culminating in a January regents exam to allow them to be exempt from the exams.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Suffolk County politics: Oh, what a tangled web

Some political turbulence is simmering in Suffolk County. How it turns out could well decide which party holds power in county government for the next 10 years. The gathering storm centers around the tedious, almost boring process of redrawing the boundaries of each district of the Suffolk County Legislature. It’s supposed to be done every 10 years to equalize district populations. But a closer look at the machinations of Suffolk’s power elite in this remapping go-round proves to be anything but boring.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Around Town: Dec. 19

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Riverhead Fire Department recently enjoyed a get-together for their annual Christmas party this year at On the Docks Restaurant in Aquebogue on Wednesday, December 8. Members Peggy Sparrow, Marie Madigan, Barbara Swislosky, Kathy Schaefer, Barbara Wooten, Fran Friszolowski and myself along with two honorary members Louise Leja and Patricia Gadzinski enjoyed singing Christmas Carols, Secret Santa and a hearty meal together. It was really nice to be able and enjoy one another’s company after the issues of the pandemic. Everyone went home with a little handcrafted ornament made by Barbara Wooten. Wishing all the auxiliary members who weren’t able to come a very merry Christmas and looking forward to seeing them at the January meeting and hope they enjoy the ornament mailed to them.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Riverhead supervisor announces mask mandate in town buildings

Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar has instituted a mask mandate in all town buildings, effective yesterday. All visitors to town buildings, including Town Hall, are required to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status, Aguiar announced this afternoon. All employees are required to social distance and wear masks while not at their work stations, the supervisor said in a press release.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Riverhead, NY
