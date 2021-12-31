With COVID surging, town board meetings to move virtual in the new year

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Riverhead Fire Department recently enjoyed a get-together for their annual Christmas party this year at On the Docks Restaurant in Aquebogue on Wednesday, December 8. Members Peggy Sparrow, Marie Madigan, Barbara Swislosky, Kathy Schaefer, Barbara Wooten, Fran Friszolowski and myself along with two honorary members Louise Leja and Patricia Gadzinski enjoyed singing Christmas Carols, Secret Santa and a hearty meal together. It was really nice to be able and enjoy one another’s company after the issues of the pandemic. Everyone went home with a little handcrafted ornament made by Barbara Wooten. Wishing all the auxiliary members who weren’t able to come a very merry Christmas and looking forward to seeing them at the January meeting and hope they enjoy the ornament mailed to them.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO