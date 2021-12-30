A Local Cause in Motion

COMO checked in with a few of our 20 under 40 alums to find out some of their favorite places and spaces around Columbia. My go-to is Ernie’s Café! There are several reasons why it’s my favorite, but for starters — pun intended — breakfast has always been my thing, and Ernie’s hits the spot every time. I personally go with an egg-white omelet with ham, cheddar cheese, and mushrooms, and then raisin bread with lots of grape jelly! Pair my breakfast entrée with a to-go coffee in a Styrofoam cup and my day is off and running. My loyalty to Ernie’s began in college on Sunday mornings after what we hoped was a Mizzou football win. Now, it’s an occasional weekend Ernie’s run with the family before or after church. I also get a chance once a month to meet up with former colleagues in the corner booth to catch up on the weekend football games ahead.

