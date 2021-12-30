ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Local Cause in Motion

By Hannah Robertson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal Motion — formerly known as PedNet — rebrands to reflect advocacy focus. If you have walked, biked, driven, or ridden transit on Columbia’s transportation system — in short, if you’ve gone anywhere — you have likely benefited from the work of Local...

comomag.com

20 under 40

Introducing the best of the best in Columbia. 20 under 40 honors a group of outstanding professionals under the age of 40 who excel in their industry, are company leaders, and are good community citizens. We’re excited to introduce you to the class of 2022!. Check them out here!
ECONOMY
comomag.com

2022 20 under 40: Austin Ilsley

Austin Ilsley is more than a house painter. He is a leader and developer of people who happens to own a painting business. For Austin, every morning starts with strong black coffee and a meeting with the leadership team at Ai Painting Plus. The team discusses the daily schedule and team logistics and coaches each other on leadership strategy. Once the team disburses to the field, Austin prepares for the client meetings and consultations on his schedule for the day and fields any emails or messages the office staff has ready for him.
ECONOMY
comomag.com

2022 20 under 40: Wende Wagner

Wende Wagner believes that development is not about raising money; it’s about raising relationships. “People need to trust our organization and feel they can trust me as a steward of their generosity,” Wende says. “By building trust and developing strong relationships with all our supporters, whether they’re individual donors or corporate partners, we can do amazing things for the thriving performing arts community in Columbia.”
CHARITIES
comomag.com

An Artist by Nature, a Gallerist by Trade

Exploring contemporary and post-war pieces from around the globe with Joel Sager. The Sager Reeves Art Gallery is nestled at the heart of the North Village Arts District in Columbia. The gallery hosts the work of over 100 artists from all over the globe. With both contemporary and mid-century pieces, the exhibits showcased throughout the year bring in artists and admirers alike.
VISUAL ART
comomag.com

The Future of Columbia

I am so excited to bring you this issue! The team has worked extremely hard on it . . . even more than our normal workload. We had to change our schedule and resources for just about everything. We rescheduled 27 people for a massive, multi-day photoshoot due to unavoidable conflicts. We brought in our very own Charles Bruce to take on a larger load of photography resulting in his first ever cover. We came in way late on some deadlines, but the result is one of my favorite issues ever.
COLLEGES
comomag.com

2022 20 under 40: Corrina Smith

Orrina works with farmers in their 70s that can run circles around her. It’s their passion and dedication for food and local agriculture that keeps her going. As executive director of the Columbia Farmers Market, Corrina Smith’s Saturday mornings start bright and early, getting to the market at 6 a.m., ensuring that everything is ready when the 8 a.m. opening bell rings.
AGRICULTURE
comomag.com

Living History

Preserving a Columbia icon. If you’ve lived in Columbia for any length of time, there’s a good chance you’ve driven by the house known by many names: the Hobbit House, the Hansel and Gretel House, the Gingerbread House, the Fairy Tale House. The iconic property at 121 N. West Blvd., at the corner of Ash and West, is one of the most recognizable in town, and now you can stay in it!
HOME & GARDEN
comomag.com

Favorite Places

COMO checked in with a few of our 20 under 40 alums to find out some of their favorite places and spaces around Columbia. My go-to is Ernie’s Café! There are several reasons why it’s my favorite, but for starters — pun intended — breakfast has always been my thing, and Ernie’s hits the spot every time. I personally go with an egg-white omelet with ham, cheddar cheese, and mushrooms, and then raisin bread with lots of grape jelly! Pair my breakfast entrée with a to-go coffee in a Styrofoam cup and my day is off and running. My loyalty to Ernie’s began in college on Sunday mornings after what we hoped was a Mizzou football win. Now, it’s an occasional weekend Ernie’s run with the family before or after church. I also get a chance once a month to meet up with former colleagues in the corner booth to catch up on the weekend football games ahead.
RESTAURANTS

