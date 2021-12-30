ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Serious’ talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy

By Thompson Reuters
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WILMINGTON, Del./MOSCOW (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday exchanged warnings over Ukraine but conveyed some optimism that diplomatic talks in January could ease spiraling tensions. In a 50-minute call, their second conversation this month, Biden said he needed to see Russia decrease its...

beavercountyradio.com

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden has warned Russia’s Vladimir Putin that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine. Putin has responded that such a U.S. move could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations. The two leaders spoke frankly for nearly an hour amid growing alarm over Russia’s troop buildup near Ukraine. Putin’s foreign affairs adviser says further U.S. sanctions “would be a colossal mistake that would entail grave consequences.” The White House says Biden made clear that the U.S. and its allies “will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine.”
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Putin Threatens ‘Complete Rupture’ if Biden Bites Back Over Ukraine

The dance between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine got feisty Thursday, with the Russian strongman threatening a “complete rupture” of relations if Biden slaps sanctions on the country if it invades Ukraine. The threat came during a phone call Putin requested in advance of bilateral talks between the two scheduled for next month. Biden pushed back against Putin’s aggression, with two officials telling The New York Times he “made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine.” The conversation is the second the two have had this month over Ukraine, with Russia offering little information about whether it plans to invade its neighbor. In recent months, it has stationed about 100,000 troops near the country’s border and has urged NATO and the U.S. to withdraw their own forces, but it has not yet launched any of its own troops into Ukraine. Other items discussed included Russia’s opposition to NATO forces in general and nuclear and non-nuclear “global strike” weapons on Ukraine’s border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
