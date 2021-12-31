ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarentum, PA

2 in critical condition following hit-and-run crash in Tarentum

By Patrick Varine
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

Allegheny County Police investigators are pursuing information on a hit-and-run crash that critically injured two pedestrians Thursday on the Tarentum Bridge.

The two people injured — an adult and juvenile — were transported by ambulance to undisclosed area hospitals after the 6:04 p.m. crash. Police reported the collision occurred in the 100 block of East Seventh Avenue.

Detectives from the county police homicide and accident collision reconstruction unit said in a press release that the vehicle that struck the pair fled the scene. Tarentum police asked county police to assist.

The crash closed the bridge until late Thursday.

The identities of the victims have not been released. Police have not released a description of the fleeing vehicle.

No further information was released on the crash Friday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the crash to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

