LIbrary will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Art & Writing Contest

Aml Ameen is extremely particular with the roles he chooses to play. The I May Destroy You star says it's important for him to choose projects of substance and to play characters of depth. He's currently in production for the Barack and Michelle Obama-produced Netflix film Rustin. The film chronicles the story of Bayard Rustin, a Black queer civil rights activist who organized the famous March on Washington. The movie is a dream for Ameen, who stars as Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the film. He tells Pop Culture it's most important role of his career, and potentially his life.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO