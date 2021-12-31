ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Truck driver’s 110-year sentence dramatically cut down

By Lanie Lee Cook, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Obvbl_0dZUhThL00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison for his role in a deadly crash that killed four people on Interstate 70 in Colorado has received clemency from the governor.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos applied for clemency from Gov. Jared Polis, who reduced his sentence to 10 years. He will be eligible for parole on Dec. 30, 2026.

“The crimes you were convicted of are serious. Four individuals lost their lives and others were seriously injured because of your bad decisions,” Polis wrote in his clemency letter. “The families of these victims will never again have the chance to embrace their lost loved ones. This was a tragic event that affected many Coloradans. Though your actions have caused immense pain, I am encouraged by your personal reflection and the commercial vehicle safety changes that were made in the wake of this tragedy to ensure this type of event never happens again.”

Aguilera-Mederos claimed during trial that his brakes failed as he traveled eastbound on I-70 toward the city, ultimately crashing into more than two dozen stopped vehicles. A jury in October found him guilty of 27 counts in the crash, including four counts of vehicular homicide.

I-70 crash victims speak out amid spotlight on truck driver’s 110-year sentence

The 110-year sentence handed down on Dec. 13 was because of mandatory minimum sentencing laws in Colorado that apply to crimes of violence — or any crime that results in death or injury. The long sentence sparked an international outcry and an online petition campaign that had reached more than 5 million signatures.

The First Judicial District Attorney’s office had also asked for a hearing to reconsider the sentence, but prosecutors were requesting 20-30 years . A hearing date was set for Jan. 13 , but the status of that hearing is unclear.

Read the full clemency letter here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

First babies of 2022 born at local hospitals

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday night, people around the world welcomed in the new year, and some families welcomed new members. Some of the first babies of 2022 were born at hospitals across the Miami Valley. Jennifer Robinson with Mercy Health-Springfield said Nolan Leon Fent was born at 12 a.m. on January 1, 2022. […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

SWAT called after person fires several shots in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – SWAT has been called to an apartment complex after reports of a shooting in Dayton Friday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the call came in just before 1 p.m. on Southshore Drive. A person fired several shots into the air at the Northlake Hill apartment complex on the street. SWAT has […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Police investigating first homicide of 2022

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a homicide in Dayton. According to Sgt. Blackwell with the Dayton Police Department, the shooting happened near Sumac Ct. and Majestic Dr. around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Police confirmed one man died. They are currently looking for two men in connection to the shooting. Dayton […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
CBS Denver

I-70 Crash Survivor Wants Truck Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos To Serve 50 Years

UPDATE: Colorado Governor Reduces Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Sentence To 10 Years JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — One of the survivors of the deadly crash on Interstate 70 at Colorado Mills Parkway in 2019 is talking about the push to reduce the sentence of the semi truck driver blamed for the fiery crash. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison for the crash that killed four people and injured several others. (credit: CBS4) A judge has set a new hearing to reconsider the sentence for Auilera-Mederos on Thursday, Jan. 13. Prosecutors say they have talked with family members and victims, who are comfortable with...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Widow Of One Of The Victims In Fiery I-70 Crash Says She’ll Speak At Sentencing Hearing Of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos

UPDATE: Judge Sentences Rogel Aguilera-Mederos To 110 Years In Prison For Deadly Accident (CBS4) – The widow of one of the victims of a 2019 crash that killed four people on Interstate 70 near Colorado Mills Mall says she’ll speak at Monday’s sentencing hearing for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos. That’s the truck driver who caused the crash after his truck lost its brakes and was found guilty. Aguilera-Mederos was convicted in October on more than 20 charges, including four counts of vehicular homicide. He faces the possibility of dozens of years in prison. Aguilera-Mederos maintains there was little he could do after losing brakes coming...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
The Independent

Viral TikToks show truckers ‘boycotting Colorado’ after 110-year sentence for driver who caused fatal accident

Truck drivers are allegedly protesting a fellow trucker’s 110-year prison sentence for causing an accident that killed four people. Videos posted on social media, reportedly show lines of trucks whose drivers refuse to drive through the state of Colorado, where Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was convicted. Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was found guilty in October and sentenced this week after he had lost control of a semi-truck that lost braking function going downhill on Interstate 70 in April 2019, CBS4 Denver reported.The crash damaged 28 vehicles, some of which were destroyed. Four people died: Doyle Harrison, 61, from Hudson, Colorado; William Bailey, 67,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CBS Denver

‘Despicable Human Being’: Brother Of I-70 Crash Victim Blasts Gov. Jared Polis For Reducing Sentence For Rogel Aguilera-Mederos

(CBS4) — The brother of one of the victims killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 70 is blasting Gov. Jared Polis for reducing the sentence of the truck driver convicted of causing four deaths. Polis commuted the sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos to 10 years in prison, shaving 100 years off the original sentence. Duane Bailey, who lost his brother William “Bill” Bailey in the crash, called Polis a “despicable human being.” Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (credit: Lakewood Police) “As far as I’m concerned, [Polis] undermined the integrity of the courts,” Duane Bailey told CBS4 on Saturday morning. The clemency was announced Thursday, during...
LAKEWOOD, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdvr#Interstate 70#Coloradans
The Independent

Lawyer for truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos appeals for clemency as petition hits 4.5 million signatures

The lawyer for truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos has vowed to appeal for clemency from Colorado Governor Jared Polis, as a petition for his release hit 4.5 million signatures and counting.Attorney James Colgan told KDVR that an application for clemency commutation for the jailed 26-year-old is “in the works”.“Part of the application process requires the findings and evaluations by the Department of Corrections be sent to the governor,” he said.“That isn’t the case with Mr. Mederos. He hasn’t been in the system very long.”Mr Colgan did not provide details on when he expects to file the application.Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to...
POLITICS
The Free Press - TFP

Governor Steps In To Cut Trucker’s Prison Term By 100 Years

A truck driver who received a 110-year sentence after being convicted on charges stemming from a fatal crash west of Denver will serve just 10 years in prison because Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis stepped in. Polis commuted the lifelong sentence handed to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos after vehicular manslaughter convictions from...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Colorado Governor Reduces Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Sentence To 10 Years

DENVER (CBS4) – Governor Jared Polis has commuted the sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos. The new sentence shaves 100 years off the original sentence. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos (credit: CBS) The clemency was announced Thursday, as part of the governor’s yearly clemency action. A Jefferson County judge originally sentenced Aguilera-Mederos to 110 years in prison, and added that his hands were tied given that the sentence was the mandatory minimum sentence. Mederos was convicted and sentenced for crashing his semi truck into bumper-to-bumper traffic on I-70 in May 2019. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) A rescheduling hearing had previously been set for January 13th.
COLORADO STATE
Popculture

Colorado Truck Driver Has 100-Year Sentence Reduced Amid Kim Kardashian Intervention

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver whose crash killed four and resulted in him receiving a mandatory 110-year sentence behind bars, just had his sentence reduced. More than 5 million people expressed outrage after it was discovered that the crash was accidental due to the 18-wheeler Aguilera-Mederos was driving breaks failed. It was determined that he was also not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol and it was a simple malfunction gone bad. Calls for his sentence to be reduced or completely evaporated went wild. Even Kim Kardashian got involved and asked that Aguilera-Mederos be granted clemency by Colorado's Governor. His sentence has now been reduced to 10 years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Land Line Media

Resentencing hearing set for driver in fatal I-70 crash

A date to reconsider the sentence given to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos has been set for Jan. 13. Truck driver Aguilera-Mederos was convicted for causing a deadly interstate wreck. The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office requested the hearing to reduce the sentence after public outcry over Aguilera-Mederos being sentenced on Dec. 13 to 110 consecutive years in prison. Nearly 5 million people have signed an electronic petition at Change.org seeking clemency for Aguilera-Mederos.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDTN

WDTN

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy