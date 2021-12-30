ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita firefighter dies from presumed COVID-19 complications

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKK1k_0dZUhSoc00

The City of Wichita announced the passing of a Wichita Firefighter.  Joshua Bruggeman, 46, a 17-year member of the Wichita Fire Department passed away on Wednesday, December 29 presumed from complications from COVID-19.

Bruggeman was hired by the Wichita Fire Department on April 10, 2004 and was currently assigned to Station 8 A-shift.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bruggeman family and with our entire Wichita Fire Department family,” said Wichita Fire Chief Tammy Snow. “Firefighter Bruggeman dedicated his life to serving the community and his loss will be felt deeply by all who knew him.”

He is survived by his wife, Kerri and their four children. Funeral arrangements details have yet to be determined.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Health
Wichita, KS
Coronavirus
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Station 8#Wfd#17 Yr#Wichitafiredept
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
637
Followers
543
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy