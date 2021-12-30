Wichita firefighter dies from presumed COVID-19 complications

The City of Wichita announced the passing of a Wichita Firefighter. Joshua Bruggeman, 46, a 17-year member of the Wichita Fire Department passed away on Wednesday, December 29 presumed from complications from COVID-19.

Bruggeman was hired by the Wichita Fire Department on April 10, 2004 and was currently assigned to Station 8 A-shift.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bruggeman family and with our entire Wichita Fire Department family,” said Wichita Fire Chief Tammy Snow. “Firefighter Bruggeman dedicated his life to serving the community and his loss will be felt deeply by all who knew him.”

He is survived by his wife, Kerri and their four children. Funeral arrangements details have yet to be determined.