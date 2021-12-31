Man arrested at LAX for punching, attacking officer

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – A man was arrested Thursday afternoon for attacking an officer at LAX.

In a video published by TMZ , the man is seen exiting the escalators when he punches the officer in his chest. The officer then throws the man against the terminal doors before tackling him down the ground. Another officer is seen assisting the officer that was attacked.

The two-minute video published on TMZ shows one of the officers holding the man down for a few minutes while the man screams and cries. At one point he asks the officers, “It's people like you. You ruined my f***ing night, dude."

The officers go to handcuff him while the man screams, “No, no, no!”

The man was then escorted out of the terminal in a wheel chair.

The news outlet reported the man was reportedly denied boarding a flight with Delta because he was “allegedly intoxicated.”

The man’s identity is unknown at this time.

He was arrested for battery on a police officer, TMZ said.

