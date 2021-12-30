ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, IN

Truck driver’s 110-year sentence dramatically cut down

By Nexstar Media Wire, Lanie Lee Cook
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2vpv_0dZUhOWw00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison for his role in a deadly crash that killed four people on Interstate 70 in Colorado has received clemency from the governor.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos applied for clemency from Gov. Jared Polis, who reduced his sentence to 10 years. He will be eligible for parole on Dec. 30, 2026.

“The crimes you were convicted of are serious. Four individuals lost their lives and others were seriously injured because of your bad decisions,” Polis wrote in his clemency letter. “The families of these victims will never again have the chance to embrace their lost loved ones. This was a tragic event that affected many Coloradans. Though your actions have caused immense pain, I am encouraged by your personal reflection and the commercial vehicle safety changes that were made in the wake of this tragedy to ensure this type of event never happens again.”

Aguilera-Mederos claimed during trial that his brakes failed as he traveled eastbound on I-70 toward the city, ultimately crashing into more than two dozen stopped vehicles. A jury in October found him guilty of 27 counts in the crash, including four counts of vehicular homicide.

I-70 crash victims speak out amid spotlight on truck driver’s 110-year sentence

The 110-year sentence handed down on Dec. 13 was because of mandatory minimum sentencing laws in Colorado that apply to crimes of violence — or any crime that results in death or injury. The long sentence sparked an international outcry and an online petition campaign that had reached more than 5 million signatures.

The First Judicial District Attorney’s office had also asked for a hearing to reconsider the sentence, but prosecutors were requesting 20-30 years . A hearing date was set for Jan. 13 , but the status of that hearing is unclear.

Read the full clemency letter here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 18

Becky Pate
2d ago

I'm glad his sentence was cut but I agree it was faulty equipment. you can't stop these semi's on a dime

Reply
4
Randall Sherrell
2d ago

10 years is still too much. what does his employer get, for faulty equipment.

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Denver, IN
WANE 15

ISP: Man accused of killing deputy arrested after hostage situation

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – Troopers said the man accused of killing a Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested after a hostage situation later in the day. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference about the death of a sheriff’s deputy Wednesday morning. Sheriff Christopher Otey said Deputy Sean Riley was shot and […]
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
WANE 15

Pickup hits tree in Fort Wayne neighborhood, driver killed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person is dead after crashing a pickup truck into a tree Saturday morning. The Fort Wayne Police Department responded just after 2:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Kensington Boulevard, parallel to N. Anthony Blvd. Witnesses called in saying a truck hit a tree in the area. Offices arrived and […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdvr#Interstate 70#Coloradans
WANE 15

UPDATE: One dead, 2 injured in McLean County crash Tuesday night

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after a crash between a vehicle and a semi. Illinois State Police responded to the crash, which occurred at 9:47 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 55 near mile marker 154. A preliminary investigation showed a 43-year-old man from Kalamazoo, MI, identified as Rickey M. Washington Jr. was […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WANE 15

Community reacts to killing of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Following a shooting that left Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley dead along Interstate 64, there were many questions that were left without answers. While there are a lot of unknowns, one thing is known for sure; the Wayne County community is hurting. Wayne County resident Gene Kollak did not know […]
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WANE 15

MSP reminds drivers to be safe this holiday weekend

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – You’ve heard it time and time again, drive sober or get pulled over. With New Year’s Eve approaching, a Michigan State Police trooper explains why this message is worth repeating. The National Safety Council (NSC) estimates that 427 people may die on U.S. roads this New Year’s Day holiday period. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WANE 15

WANE 15

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy