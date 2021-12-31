ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

ZUCast XX: Celebrating What Was, What Could Have Been, and What Could Still Be!

By Eden Biskin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey, Zelda fans! 2021 has been a rough year for many of you—this has been, like, the longest year for me—and the general lack of Zelda stuff has not made it any easier. Hopefully, the five episodes we put out before this one this year have made it just a little...

zeldauniverse.net

Looking back on Nintendo Minute: A journey through Nintendo’s history and beyond

For over eight years, Nintendo Minute brought joy to Nintendo fans across the globe, which makes it sad to see the YouTube series come to an abrupt end. However, despite the formal end of the show, it will always remain as an archive of Nintendo and Legend of Zelda history. With the show following the big N from the early days of the Wii U to the continuing success of the Switch, it is possible to see the show grow and change just as much as the company around it through these windows in time.
[Review] BlackMilk Legend of Zelda Collection: Is it Chic(kah)?

The BlackMilk x Legend of Zelda collection launched in October, and many of us here at Zelda Universe could not wait to add some of these pieces to our closet!. For those that are not familiar with BlackMilk, they’re a clothing company based out of Australia that, along with carrying original designs, frequently collaborates with popular franchises such as Nintendo, Sanrio, and more. They’re sold exclusively online and can ship worldwide.
