Mayor Bronson Proposes Charter Amendment to Elect Municipal Clerk

​​​​ANCHORAGE, AK – Today, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson submitted to the Anchorage Assembly an ordinance that would amend Anchorage Charter to make the Municipal Clerk an elected position. Currently, the Clerk is appointed by the Assembly and supervises all municipal elections. The ordinance would make the Clerk a city-wide elected position selected by the voters of Anchorage.

“The Municipal Clerk serves an important role in the administration, supervision, and execution of our elections. Anchorage voters should have a say in who does this job," said Mayor Bronson. “Having the Clerk elected by the people will improve transparency, create accountability, and increase trust in the democratic process."

Under the ordinance, the Clerk would be elected at-large for a three-year term. A candidate for Municipal Clerk would be required to:

Be a qualified voter in the Municipality of Anchorage

Be a resident of Anchorage for two years prior to the election

Maintain residency in Anchorage, while in office.

As this ordinance proposes changing Charter, it requires a two-thirds vote by the Assembly, and then an affirmative vote by a majority of qualified voters to take effect. Should the Assembly pass it, a ballot proposition would appear on the April 5, 2022 election, giving Anchorage voters a choice on whether the Clerk should be elected​ or not.

“I urge the Assembly to allow the voters of Anchorage to have their say on this issue," stated Mayor Bronson. “Clerks around our country are elected by the people; it is time Anchorage does the same."

